Japan s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday said fighting the pandemic was a “top priority” in his speech opening this year's parliamentary session, as the Tokyo region was hit by surging infections.Kishida also named stepping up defense measures against rising regional threats as a priority, hours after North Korea test-fired two possible ballistic missiles — its fourth this year.“I will devote my body and soul to win this fight against the coronavirus,” Kishida said in his speech before the lower house, which marked the start of its new 150-day session. He called on people to help each other...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO