The Best Civil Rights Movies and Shows On Netflix

By Liz Kocan
Decider.com
Decider.com
 6 days ago

As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, many of us spend time reflecting on the legacy of the great civil rights leader and all those who came before and after him. As we prepare for the holiday, which many of us spend as a day of service, we’d like to offer a few suggestions for some incredible programming on Netflix that’s as entertaining as it is educational when it comes to the roots of the civil rights movement and many of its leaders.

The Netflix originals 13th and Amend: The Fight For America both reveal the history and aftermath of two powerful Constitutional amendments, the 13th and 14th, respectively, and all they ways they fell short of their promises to free and provide equality for Black Americans. This lack of equality, as evidenced by things like Jim Crow laws, white supremacy groups, and mass incarceration, were catalysts for King and his supporters to mobilize, and his legacy lives on in movements like Black Lives Matter and in people like those depicted in the documentary Whose Streets? which centers on those who protested police brutality in Ferguson, Missouri.

And then there are the quieter stories that deserve your attention like the real-life anecdotes of James Baldwin in I Am Not Your Negro, or the court case between Mildred and Richard Loving and the state of Virginia, which ultimately outlawed the country’s ban of interracial marriage, as depicted in Loving. Take a look at some of our picks for the best civil rights programming on Netflix. Inspiring as they all are, if there’s one thing they make very clear, it’s that there is still work to be done.

