In Monday’s trading session in the local markets, the Top 40 closed the day down by 0.04%. The Resources 10 sector went down by 0.61%, the Financial 15 went up by 1.25%, the Industrial 25 went down by 0.05% and lastly the South African Listed Property Index up by 1.15%. The rand traded at R15.84 against the United States Dollar, R21.34 against the Great British pound , and R17.87 against the Euro.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO