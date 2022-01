DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — COVID cases in Delaware County have suddenly exploded in just the last week, and overwhelmed hospitals there are advising people to stay away unless there’s a true emergency. All six Delaware County hospitals are at capacity and diverting non-urgent patients. The crisis is caused by surging COVID patients and staff shortages. “It’s a function of post-holiday visits and gatherings so I think it’s sort of the perfect storm of a very contagious variant and a lot of gatherings in the past couple of weeks,” Delaware County interim Medical Director Dr. Lisa O’Mahony said. Crozer Health’s four hospitals are...

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO