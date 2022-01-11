ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gun safety advocates say firearm risks must be studied and treated like other public health threats

CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith firearms being the leading cause of death for Americans aged 1...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Victims' families push for more gun safety laws: "The gun could have been stored in the time it takes you to take one breath"

The decision to charge the alleged gunman's parents with involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford, Michigan, school shooting has brought new attention to laws surrounding children's access to firearms. Gun safety advocates want gun owners to be held criminally responsible in the event they fail to properly secure firearms. Members of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
denverite.com

Denver’s potential public safety executive director vows to work more closely with criminal justice advocates

Armando Saldate made one call shortly after he was nominated for a new job last week. Saldate, the current interim executive director of the Department of Public Safety, wanted to reach out to Robert Davis, the project coordinator of a resident-led task force that last year released more than 100 policy recommendations to reform the city’s criminal justice system. After Mayor Michael Hancock announced Saldate as his nominee to lead the department, which oversees Denver’s police, fire and sheriff departments, Saldate said he wanted to extend an olive branch of sorts.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Safety#Firearms#Public Health#Americans
SELF

These Face Masks Might Protect You Better Against Omicron

As the latest COVID-19 variant drives an avalanche of new infections, you’re wise to wonder about the best face mask for omicron. Will a cloth mask still protect you? Should you be double masking? According to some health experts, it’s time to upgrade. The U.S. reported record-high COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The US Sun

Where was ‘flurona’ first detected?

AS if various strains of the coronavirus weren’t enough, the first case of the flurona has been reported in the world. The coronavirus pandemic has affected nearly every country in the world, causing over 293million deaths, according to Our World in Data. Where was 'flurona' first detected?. The first...
WORLD
The Independent

Florida Republicans want to force teachers to wear mics so parents can monitor classroom

Republican state legislators in Florida are considering a bill that would mandate school teachers to wear microphones in classes, chiefly so that parents can monitor what their children are being taught.The legislation is being pitched by Florida State Representative Bob Rommel, who says that his personal belief is that teachers can be monitored constantly without any infringements on privacy, CBS News reports.“I think if we can do it in a safe way to protect the privacy of students and teachers, I think we should do it,” Rep Rommel claimed. “I haven’t heard a response good or bad from any...
EDUCATION
CBS LA

Surging Omicron Cases Hitting Hospitals, Schools And Workforce Hard

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officials with the county health department expressed concern that the percentage of COVID patients in intensive care units is now higher than  it was during the Delta surge. Jan. 14, 2022 (CBSLA) COVID infections have been wreaking havoc on schools, hospitals and the workforce. On Friday, LA County Health said that hospitalizations are rising sharply, with an average of 629 more people with COVID-19 being admitted every day. “…all [COVID patients] require resource-intensive precautions, including isolation rooms, cohorted staff and PPE, and this does continue to represent a substantial strain on the the healthcare system, particularly in light of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

South Dakota man arrested after his mother accidentally serves pot brownies at senior centre

A South Dakota man has been arrested and slapped with a felony drug charge after his mother unwittingly served his marijuana brownies to senior citizens at a community centre.A probable cause affidavit said that Michael James Koranda, 46, was arrested on 5 January after officers at the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office began to probe reports of “possible poisonings” at the Tabor Community Centre, reported NBC News.The probe came after dispatchers received a series of calls about possible poisonings involving senior citizens at a card game in the centre on 4 January.“An investigation into the incident led me to believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy