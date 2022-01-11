Gun safety advocates say firearm risks must be studied and treated like other public health threats

Republican state legislators in Florida are considering a bill that would mandate school teachers to wear microphones in classes, chiefly so that parents can monitor what their children are being taught.The legislation is being pitched by Florida State Representative Bob Rommel, who says that his personal belief is that teachers can be monitored constantly without any infringements on privacy, CBS News reports.“I think if we can do it in a safe way to protect the privacy of students and teachers, I think we should do it,” Rep Rommel claimed. “I haven’t heard a response good or bad from any...

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO