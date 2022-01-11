ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Vehicle Stolen in Waite Park

By Jay Caldwell
 6 days ago
Waite Park Police is reporting a stolen vehicle off Park Meadows Drive. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says an individual went out to start their...

8 Tips for Avoiding Car Theft

I feel like every time I open a news website there is a headline about a vehicle being stolen in Minnesota. It is one of my biggest fears, and it seems like that fear just keeps growing. A couple of years ago my neighborhood was hit with a spree of car thefts. Police figured out it was teenagers going driveway to driveway opening cars that were unlocked looking for valuable things to take. I learned my lesson when it comes to leaving a car unlocked. Even if you think you're safe, you never know what will happen.
Local DoorDash Driver Threatens To Spit In Food Orders After ‘Low Tips’

So, living where we live, in a more rural setting, I've never been totally sold on DoorDash. I mean if I want something to eat I'll either make it or go get it or go out to eat, that's pretty straightforward. Some folks have taken to DoorDash to order meals and deliver them, and some people have chosen to work for DoorDash, where they pick up the meal and drop it off. One DoorDasher in the area may soon be out of a job after going off online over tips, and at one point threatened to spit in certain people's orders!
Owatonna Man Admits To Brass Knuckles/Knife Murder

Owatonna, MN (KROC AM News) - An Owatonna man has pleaded to a 2020 murder. During a court hearing Thursday in Steele County Court, 29-year-old Hassan Hassan pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree assault charges. As part of a plea agreement, another 2nd-degree murder charge was dismissed. Hassan will...
Wild 24-Hour Joint Operation Nets 10 Guns, Drugs, and Money In Minneapolis

In a recent announcement from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Minneapolis Police Department, a recent joint operation that spanned LESS than 24 hours took 10 guns, drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash off Minneapolis streets. The operation featured members of the Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, FBI, and ATF targeting areas known to have violent crime.
Iowa Postal Worker Rescues Elderly Woman From Frigid Fall

Wikipedia reminds us that workers with the United States Postal Service (USPS) take an "oath" of sorts when they start, saying "neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds." There are no exceptions but sometimes, there are...
