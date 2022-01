Greater Latrobe wrestling edges national-ranked opponent. Making the trek to Colorado last week, the Greater Latrobe wrestling team notched an impressive victory, defeating Pomona, which was nationally ranked. The Wildcats win against the No. 20 team in the country came in thrilling fashion, as Wyatt Held recorded a fall late in the third period to give GL the 34-33 triumph on Friday. Greater Latrobe also defeated Monarch 52-17. On Saturday, the Wildcats competed in the Ron Granieri Tournament, in which they had three individual champions and finished second in the team standings. The Greater Latrobe winners included Luke Willochell at 106 pounds, Vinny Kilkeary at 120, and Nate Roth at 138.

