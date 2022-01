KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Tri-City Storm blanked the Fargo Force by a final score of 3-0 Friday at the Viaero Center to take control of the top spot in the USHL’s league standings. With a record of 23-5-1-0 (47 Points), Tri-City now sits alone at the top of the league standings for the first time this season. The Storm returns to action Saturday night at the Viaero Center in another home game against the Force. Saturday’s game is “Concrete Cares” night, and the Storm will wear specialty jerseys in the matchup. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm CT.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO