ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

I-10 Reopens After Crash at Louisiana/Mississippi State Line

By Ian Auzenne
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNafB_0diWlQv500
Mississippi Highway Patrol/Facebook

If you're going to Mississippi or points east today and planning to use Interstate 10 to get there, you could see delays this morning.

I-10 East and West at the Louisiana/Mississippi State Line have just reopened after being closed for several hours because of an overnight crash.

According to Louisiana State Police, a semi-truck hauling cars hit the Pearl River Bridge, forcing officials to close the interstate in both directions.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the driver of the semi-truck escaped the crash without injuries. However, video of the crash site shows that the truck caught fire, destroying the truck and the cars it was hauling.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reopened the interstate just before 8 a.m. Drivers in the area should proceed with caution and should expect slowdowns while traffic near the crash site clear.

Flashback: That Time Lafayette Was on 'Rescue 911'

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021

Things to See and Do in New Iberia

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?

Tumbleweavesnh of Acadiana

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
99.9 KTDY

UPDATE: 18-Wheeler Driver Arrested after Basin Bridge Crash

UPDATE, 7:45 p.m.: The driver of the FedEx truck involved in Sunday's four-car pileup on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge near Whiskey Bay is facing multiple charges. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office tells WBRZ-TV that John Guerin has been booked on charges of negligent injuring, careless operation, and failure to obey signs. According to the Iberville Parish Jail's inmate roster, Guerin remains in jail with no bond set. No mugshot was available as of this publication.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Lafayette, LA
Traffic
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
City
Pearl River, LA
City
New Iberia, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
99.9 KTDY

Baton Rouge Cops Searching for Car That Went Airborne (VIDEO)

Police in Prarieville are searching for the driver of a car that was caught on video jumping a set of railroad tracks. According to a post by WBRZ TV, the railroad crossing is on Swamp Road in Ascension Parish and, as you can see in the video below, the car did receive damage from the impact it made when it came back down from orbit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Authorities Searching for Helicopter That May Have Gone Down in South Louisiana

UPDATE: Parish President Archie Chaisson says the helicopter wreckage has been found and it appeared to nosed before crashing. It is mostly submerged in mud and water. He says there are no survivors in the crash and authorities are working to notify the family of those on board. ************************************************************************************************. A...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 10#Traffic Accident#Louisiana State Police
99.9 KTDY

Don’t Panic It’s Only a Drill In Scott Tuesday

If you see a bunch of emergency response vehicles in front of Don's Specialty Meats in Scott next Tuesday, January 18, don't panic! The boudin is fine, the stuffed porks chops are fine, everything is okay. It's only a drill for area emergency officials. So, What Are They Doing?. According...
SCOTT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy