Public Health

Pope Says Getting COVID Vaccine a Moral Obligation

By Ralph Ellis
WebMD
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJan. 11, 2022 -- Pope Francis came out in support of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday in some of his strongest language yet, suggesting that getting vaccinated was a “moral obligation.” He also criticized people who spread misinformation about the coronavirus. In the annual speech to Vatican ambassadors...

www.webmd.com

The Independent

Vatican No. 2 and deputy both positive for COVID

The Vatican secretary of state and his deputy have both tested positive for the coronavirus, Vatican officials said Tuesday.Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who serves as the Vatican's secretary of state and the pope's No. 2, has “very light” symptoms, while Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra is asymptomatic, officials said.There was no immediate comment on their last contact with Pope Francis It wasn't clear if Francis has received a booster shot, which has been administered to his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.These are the first cases of COVID-19 confirmed so high up in the Vatican hierarchy since the pandemic began.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Read More Bad luck: Pope acknowledges he got caught at record storeKin of dead sex abuse victim sue under new California lawPope slips out of Vatican to visit record shop, gets CD
RELIGION
WebMD

Why Getting COVID on Purpose Is a Dangerous Idea

Jan. 13, 2022 -- As COVID-19 cases from Omicron in the United States have skyrocketed to what seems like new records every other day, speculation is rising among some experts and scientific novices alike that infection for many seems unavoidable. In a Senate hearing Tuesday, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock,...
ROCHESTER, MN
WebMD

Biden: More Masks, COVID Tests, and Troops to Battle Omicron

Face masks available for ordering online starting next week. In addition, he is ordering 500 million more rapid COVID-19 tests to meet future demand and deploying more military teams to help overwhelmed hospitals in hardest-hit states. These actions are part of a “whole-of-government” response to the surge in COVID-19 cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Pope Francis
The Week

America is not ready for the blowback to vaccine mandates

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has case rates spiking exponentially across the United States, and though hospitalizations and deaths haven't followed anything like the same pattern, the sheer size of the caseload means those numbers are ticking upward, too. The difference between the two paces is partly due to Omicron's comparatively mild effects, but widespread immunity from a combination of initial vaccination, boosters, and recovery from previous COVID cases is an obvious factor, too.
PHARMACEUTICALS
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
Health
Public Health
Vatican City
Vaccines
Covid-19 Vaccine
Coronavirus
The Independent

‘The FBI got it wrong’: Jewish leaders criticise law enforcement statement on synagogue siege

Jewish leaders have condemned the FBI for claiming the Texas synagogue hostage taker’s demands were not “specifically focused” on their community. Suspect Malik Faisal Akram was killed during a rescue operation to save a rabbi and three worshippers who were held at gunpoint at the Congregation Beth Israel for nearly 12 hours on Saturday.Akram, a British national, reportedly demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted in the US in 2010 and sentenced to 86 years in prison for trying to kill an American army captain in Afghanistan.At a news conference after the hostages were released, FBI Special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Iran jails anew French academic for 'violating' house arrest: judiciary

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was jailed anew for breaking house arrest restrictions, an official from the Islamic republic's judiciary authority said on Sunday. "Ms Adelkhah... has unfortunately knowingly violated the limits of house arrest dozens of times," Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy head of the judiciary, was quoted as saying by Mizan Online, the authority's news agency.
WORLD
Wyoming News

What's the impact of SCOTUS ruling on vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers?

(The Center Square) – With the U.S. health care system already strained while facing increased hospitalizations during the nearly two-year long COVID-19 pandemic, many are worried that last week's Supreme Court decision allowing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate on certain health workers will further burden systems with worker shortages. In a 5-4 opinion Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Biden administration federal rule that requires health care workers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to get the COVID-19 shots...
CONGRESS & COURTS

