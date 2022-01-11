ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screen Time: Following in the footsteps of 'The Night Stalker'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week — Tuesday, Jan. 11, to be precise ¡ marked the 50th year anniversary of the premiere of “The Night Stalker.”. Produced by Dan Curtis (best known for the gothic soap opera “Dark Shadows” and the horror classics “Trilogy of Terror” and “Burnt Offerings,” both starring Karen Black), “The...

creativeloafing.com

SCREEN TIME: A ‘Pizza’ with everything

The coronavirus sometimes seems like one of those inexplicably popular film franchises, like maybe the Kingsman movie turning around sequel after sequel faster than anyone wants or expects. The original Covid-19 lead to the Delta variant and then Omicron, which, like The King’s Man, is the newest installment. Here’s hoping there will be no more reboots or follow-ups in 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
Deadline

The Beatles ‘Get Back’ Rooftop Concert Set For One-Night IMAX Screening

The Beatles’ iconic 1969 rooftop concert will debut as a 60-minute feature at select IMAX theaters later this month, with the event screening also featuring a filmmaker Q&A with The Beatles: Get Back director/producer Peter Jackson. The exclusive IMAX screening is set for January 30, the 53rd anniversary of the band’s concert atop the Apple Corps’ Savile Row headquarters. “I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert from The Beatles: Get Back is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen,” said Jackson in a statement. “It’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.” Select...
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Q&A with KOLCHAK: THE NIGHT STALKER 50TH ANNIVERSARY Graphic Novel Anthology Editor James Aquilone

It's been 50 years since KOLCHAK: THE NIGHT STALKER first aired on ABC. Spawning an additional move and a TV series, Kolchak has millions of fans around the world and inspired countless artists, including The X-File's Chris Carter. Those that dreamed of new adventures of Carl Kolchak are in luck because a brand new graphic novel has just hit Kickstarter!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
worcestermag.com

New on DVD: Journey to desert world with sci-fi saga 'Dune'

The first film in Denis Villeneuve's two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic tops the DVD releases for the week of Jan. 11. "Dune": Timothee Chalamet plays young Paul Atreides, the ducal heir who realizes his destiny after arriving on the desert planet Arrakis. The cast also boasts Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista and Zendaya.
MOVIES
The Independent

Second World War in film: 20 of the best war films ever made

The most striking aspect of the commemorative events marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings on 6 June 2019 was the testimony of the veterans who participated in the conflict and who spoke eloquently and movingly about the events of 6 June 1944.These interviews should be compulsory viewing so people understand the courage and sacrifice of a generation of men and women who displayed the “unconquerable resolve” the Queen spoke about during her speech in Portsmouth.The film world has, of course, brought us many depictions of the Normandy landings and the subsequent battles. You will find a number...
MOVIES
Variety

From ‘Spencer’ to ‘King Richard,’ Directors Dust Off the Past to Reveal Fresh Narratives

We live in a golden age of historical fiction, from Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad,” adapted for television by Barry Jenkins, to Mark Sullivan’s bestseller “Beneath a Scarlet Sky,” in development by Pascal Pictures, to Hilary Mantel’s novel “Wolf Hall,” adapted into a BAFTA-winning BBC limited series as well as a Broadway and West End hit. That trend embraces Hollywood biopics and fact-based movies, always Oscar favorites, as directors turn to the past to sift clues and comprehend the human condition. As we consider the director contenders, whether they’ve spun stories of individuals or events, they’re refracting the past to reveal...
MOVIES
The Independent

Keanu Reeves reveals his favourite song

Keanu Reeves has revealed that his favourite song is Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart”.Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week [13 January],The Matrix actor took part in a segment of the show where he was asked a series of questions to “penetrate the soul”.During it, Reeves was quizzed about what song he would listen to for the rest of his life and after some deliberation, eventually answered “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division.Reeves also revealed that his favourite film is the 1970s thriller Rollerball starring James Caan and that his favourite sandwich...
MUSIC
The Independent

Why Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza is an anti-love love story

Licorice Pizza is many things: a sun-soaked paean to 1970s LA; an earnest exploration of first love; a joyfully juvenile tribute to screwball cinema; a silly and voyeuristic behind-the-scenes slice of Tinseltown. But most of all, Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film is a journey of the self, masquerading as a coming-of-age romance.We open upon a meet-cute of the most unlikely kind: she’s the photographer’s assistant at his high school’s picture day. Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman, son of the late great Phillip Seymour Hoffman) is a precocious 15-year-old former child actor in puppyish thrall to Alana Kane (Alana Haim, of the...
MOVIES
beardstownnewspapers.com

Screen Time

The Mandalorian was among the first major hits on Disney’s streaming platform. The hotly anticipated series was the first-ever live-action Star Wars show—something fans had been waiting decades to see. Given that show’s title and the setup, many people thought that it would involve famed Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett; people were surprised when it turned out to center around an unrelated…
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Matt Damon Says Kevin Smith Saved ‘Good Will Hunting’: ‘We Were Dead in the Water’

In the midst of his press tour for “The Tender Bar,” Ben Affleck recently sat down for an interview with a very sympathetic journalist: Matt Damon. The actor was interviewed by his childhood friend and longtime collaborator for EW, covering “The Last Duel” and Affleck’s decision to walk away from superhero movies. But as was inevitable with the two of them, the conversation eventually turned to “Good Will Hunting.” The 1997 film launched Affleck and Damon into Hollywood stardom, winning them an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and establishing them both as bona fide leading men. While reflecting on the film’s...
MOVIES
Variety

How Familiar Faces in Oscar Races May Put Squeeze on Rookies

The writing and directing races are being dominated by familiar faces, which can break some records in Oscar’s history. Suppose the Variety awards circuit Oscar predictions charts are to be believed. In that case, eight of the top 12 candidates for director are former nominees and winners, leaving little room for first-timers, such as Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”), Siân Heder (“CODA”) and Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”). If the Oscar nominees consisted of all former hopefuls, it would be the first time in 71 years that this would occur in the category. The 1950 lineup...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ridley Scott Recalls Turning Down Big Disney Project: ‘I Don’t Do Wizard Films’

Ridley Scott has dabbled in many genres throughout his nearly five-decade directing career, from period pieces to science fiction. But while the British filmmaker is constantly expanding his horizons, there is one genre that moviegoers shouldn’t expect him to try any time soon. In a new profile in The Hollywood Reporter, Scott recalls a meeting with Disney after the entertainment giant acquired Fox. Scott had a long history of collaborating with Fox, but Disney wanted to take their partnership in a different direction. And the Oscar winner was not interested. Scott directed some of the most iconic science fiction films of...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Steven Spielberg to Bradley Cooper After Watching ‘A Star Is Born’: ‘You’re Directing “Maestro”’

Steven Spielberg has spent a lot of time thinking about Leonard Bernstein in recent years, having just directed a remake of the composer’s iconic musical, “West Side Story.” Before that, Spielberg was prepping a Leonard Bernstein biopic, “Maestro,” as a directing vehicle for himself. He eventually handed the project to Bradley Cooper, who is helming the film for Netflix as his follow up to “A Star is Born.” In an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Cooper recalled the daunting task of being hired by Steven Spielberg to direct a film. Spielberg originally reached out to Cooper about playing...
MOVIES
Variety

How ‘Yellowjackets’ Reveals the Satisfaction of Mysteries With Obvious Answers (SPOILERS)

SPOILER ALERT: This piece contains major spoilers for “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi,” the Season 1 finale of “Yellowjackets,” which premiered Sunday, January 16 on Showtime. The central mysteries of “Yellowjackets” are as tantalizing as the wilderness that inspires it: thick and even seductive with possibility, but also grounded in the banal pain of just trying to stay alive another day. As the show’s many threads intertwined and untangled over the course of its first hit season, it invited viewers to become as obsessive about figuring out what the hell might be going on as the teen girl plane crash survivors —...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Leslie Grace Gives First Look At Her ‘Batgirl’ Costume For Upcoming HBO Max Film

Leslie Grace has given fans a first look at her costume for the upcoming Batgirl film, expected to bow on HBO Max at some point this year. “I use their expectations against them,” Grace captioned the Instagram image. “That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.” – Batgirl, Year One The film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, stars Grace as Barbara Gordon. J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser and Michael Keaton are also on board. The studio was already super high on the rising Afro-Latina star following her breakout role in In the Heights, and sources say her audition sealed the deal as the choice. When the film debuts on HBO Max, it will mark one of the first major DC properties to debut exclusively on the streamer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace)
MOVIES

