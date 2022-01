I propose a New Year’s resolution for our industry: Let’s make advertising agencies more humane. Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight. Talk with anyone in your creative department or agency. If you ask how they’re really doing, the majority are struggling somehow. It’s not just the pandemic, though it has accelerated things. It’s the constant pressure to perform at all times regardless of the circumstances. Then add back-to-back Zoom meetings, presenting to a screen of black boxes, relentless schedules and deadlines and little space for creative inspiration, and you’ve got a recipe for burnout.

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO