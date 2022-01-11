ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comic describes opening for Saget's final shows | Morning in America

FOX21News.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComic Tim Wilkins describes opening for Bob Saget's...

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Watch Bob Saget’s Funniest Moments, From ‘Full House’ to Dirty Jokes

Bob Saget, who died on Sunday at 65, had two distinct sides to his career, both of which deeply impacted Millennials: First as America’s dorky dad on “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and then as an X-rated standup who hit comedy clubs and college campuses to shake his family-friendly image. Variety has collected some of Saget’s funniest moments to watch and remember the comedy legend. Performing at Dangerfield’s in 1984 Before his TV fame, Saget was a hungry young comedian who wowed Rodney Dangerfield at his club. Funny ‘Full House’ moments Any episode of “Full House” is filled with quality Saget bits,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bob Saget Honored by ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ With Special Tribute

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” paid special tribute to Bob Saget, who was the original host of the ABC comedy show in the ’90s, after the iconic comedian died suddenly last week at the age of 65. The tribute aired at the beginning of Sunday’s episode, exactly one week after Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla. In the full tribute, current “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host Alfonso Ribeiro introduces the emotional segment, which highlights some of Saget’s best moments emceeing the show. the longest-running host in the 2000s and early 2010s. Saget hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997,...
ORLANDO, FL
Page Six

Video shows Bob Saget’s farewell at one of his final comedy shows

Bob Saget spent the hour before his final stand-up comedy show talking about his love for his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and kids while sipping tea, comedian Tim Wilkins has revealed. Wilkins, 53, was the warm-up act for the “Full House” star on both Friday and Saturday night in Florida — and was one of the last people to see him alive.
ORLANDO, FL
uticaphoenix.net

America’s Favorite Dad Bob Saget Has Passed Away At 65

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, best known as Danny Tanner on Full House, who has been found dead, aged 65, in a Florida hotel room, just hours after performing some stand-up, TMZ reports. Details about what may have led to Saget’s death are unclear at this time, but officials said...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
KTVB

Inside Bob Saget's Final Standup Show, Comedian Tim Wilkins Says He Was 'On Top of His Game' (Exclusive)

Bob Saget was beloved by many as Full House patriarch Danny Tanner, or the host of America's Funniest Home Videos, or the narrator of How I Met Your Mother, or even the crass, exaggerated version of himself that he played on several episodes of Entourage. But Saget got his start in standup comedy, and had recently made a return to the form, performing two shows of his ongoing tour in Florida on Friday and Saturday night. On Sunday morning, he was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando.
CELEBRITIES
wbwn.com

Remembering America’s TV Dad, Bob Saget

First America’s Sweetheart, Betty White, and now America’s TV dad, Bob Saget. The sudden passing of the actor has left fans shocked. He was 65 at the time of his passing, found unresponsive in his hotel room in Florida. Bob has been touring the country performing and was...
CELEBRITIES
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Bob Saget: Honoring America's dad with a walk down memory lane

Bob Saget (May 17, 1956 – January 9, 2022) died unexpectedly at the age of 65, devastating those who grew up with the legendary comedian as well as those who knew him personally. Born to a Jewish family in Philadelphia, Robert Lane "Bob" Saget rose to fame in the...
TV SHOWS
disneydining.com

‘Full House’ Stars Pay Tribute to America’s Dad, Bob Saget

On January 9, 2022, the world lost the man who had become known as America’s dad — Bob Saget. Saget played Danny Tanner on the ABC series Full House from 1987 until 1995 and then reprised his role in the Netflix series Fuller House, which ran from 2016 until 2020. Saget was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando just hours after performing a stand-up routine at a local club. His cause of death is currently being investigated, but the authorities have said that no foul play or drug use is suspected.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morning In America#Newsnation
San Angelo LIVE!

"America's Dad" Bob Saget Found Dead Inside Hotel Room

Orlando, FL – On Sunday, Full House star and funnyman Bob Saget was found dead inside an Orlando hotel room. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to an unresponsive man at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. Robert Saget, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene and no signs of drug use or foul play were detected. Saget was in Florida doing his comedy tour “I Don’t Do Negative Tour”. Saget was well known for his starring role on the hit sitcom “Full House” as Danny Tanner where he became known as “America’s Dad”. Saget also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos and was the voice…
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White’s Final Message: How ‘Betty White: A Celebration’ Pivoted to Become an Iconic Tribute

Despite being nearly 100 years old, it felt like Betty White was, somehow, going to live forever. So when her death was announced on New Year’s Eve, it stunned everyone — including producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein. The duo, who knew Betty for more than a decade and are the minds behind PBS’ Pioneers of Television, were gearing up to celebrate the icon’s life and legacy on Jan. 17 with Fathom Events’ Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration. “We were just shell-shocked,” Boettcher says. “I think with her so close to 100 — it was just a gutshot...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Dave Chappelle On Bob Saget Death: “I Didn’t See (It) Coming,” Missed Last Text

Dave Chappelle regrets that he missed his last chance to speak with Bob Saget. During a Thursday night comedy set at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, Chappelle spoke about how he missed a final text from Saget. “Tomorrow I’m going to go lay my comrade to rest,” Chappelle said, according to video footage posted to TMZ on Friday. “Listen, I’m getting old, so a lot of people I know die… I started doing this comedy young. All of my peers are older than me. These [N-Words] is dying like hotcakes, but I didn’t see [Bob’s death] coming.” “[Bob] just text me and I saw the text yesterday and never texted him back because I was just busy. Yeah, it happens,” said Chappelle. “I’m just saying this to remind you: these moments are precious. When I come out at night, I’m not just hanging out; I’m making memories. S—, when I go out at night, I’m making history.” Saget died on Jan. 9 at 65. His private funeral for friends and family was held Friday in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kelly Rizzo Declares Late Husband Bob Saget “The Most Incredible Man on Earth”

Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her late husband Bob Saget shortly after he was laid to rest. “My sweet husband,” Rizzo, 42, began in a lengthy caption alongside a photograph of herself with Saget. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.” The Full House star and TV personality were married in 2018 in Santa Monica. At age 65, Saget died last...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy