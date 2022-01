(WHBL) – A judge in Waukesha says the ballot drop boxes used in the 2020 election are “nice,” but he says they are not allowed in the state. The judge on Thursday said the state’s Election Commission does not have the power to allow local election clerks to use a drop box to collect people’s votes. The judge said there are only two ways to vote in Wisconsin, in person or through the mail.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO