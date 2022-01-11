American Eagle expects revenue growth for holiday quarter

More than 60% of businesses were able to convert revenue into a double with the help of growth financing. Growth financing can take many forms, from lines of credit extended by a traditional bank to SBA loans from the federal government’s Small Business Administration. Companies may seek out venture capital or angel investors, or they may consider going public with an IPO of stock. All of these can bring in substantial funds, but some of them are challenging to access while others require significant size, time, and documentation to begin.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO