American Eagle expects revenue growth for holiday quarter

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – American Eagle Outfitters Inc said on Tuesday it expected revenue for the...

US News and World Report

Maersk Quarterly Earnings Beat Expectations

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk on Friday posted better than expected fourth-quarter revenue and earnings, fuelled by record freight rates for container shipping. A fall in ocean-going container volumes by 4% in the last three months of the year was more than offset by freight rates improving 80% compared with a year earlier.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fudzilla

TSMC expects more growth

Taiwanese chip outfit TSMC expects robust growth to accelerate due to booming semiconductor demand. The outfit reported a record quarterly profit and said it plans to spend at least a third more than last year. Soaring demand for semiconductors used in smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets during the COVID-19 pandemic...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

American Eagle (AEO) Lifts '23 Financial Goals on Growth Plans

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO has been gaining from significant progress in its Real Power Real Growth value creation plan, which aims at real estate and inventory optimization efforts, omni-channel and customer focus via innovation and expansion, and supply-chain investments. Driven by the progress on the plan and robust holiday...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Marietta Daily Journal

American Airlines expects $1.2 billion pre-tax loss for fourth quarter

American Airlines said Tuesday that it lost around $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of another pandemic-stricken year, a sign the carrier still has miles to go to recover from COVID-19 after nearly two years of struggles. Still, the preliminary financial figures for the last three months of 2021 are...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Masimo sees FY21 revenue growth of 8%

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) expects that its product revenue for FY21 will range from $1.235 to $1.24B which marks growth of ~8% to 8.4% and constant currency growth of 7.3% to 7.7%, respectively. It expects FY21 shipments of noninvasive technology boards and instruments of ~288K. FY21 GAAP earnings per diluted share and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Organigram Clocks Highest Quarterly Net Revenue In Q1

Organigram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) has posted Q1 FY22 net revenue of $30.4 million, the highest quarterly net revenue in the company's history at 22% growth sequentially and 57% Y/Y. The increase was primarily due to increased adult-use recreational revenue and international revenue, partly offset by lower average selling price...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
chainstoreage.com

American Eagle Outfitters ups guidance; raises revenue, operating income goals

American Eagle Outfitters is starting the new year with plenty of momentum. The apparel retailer raised its 2023 financial targets, saying it’s on track to reach its fiscal 2023 operating income and margin targets two years earlier than scheduled. Citing strong holiday sales, American Eagle expects record fourth quarter revenue with growth in the mid-to-high teens compared to the year-ago period, and up in the mid-teens from the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating income is expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million including approximately $80 million in higher freight costs, due to supply chain disruptions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

908 devices expects 54% revenue growth in FY21, roughly in line with consensus

908 Devices expects preliminary unaudited revenue for 4Q to be at least $15.1M (consensus $15.12M), compared to $5.7M in the 4Q of 2020, reflecting growth of at least 165%. FY21 revenue is expected to be at least $41.5M (consensus $41.49M), compared to $26.9M in the FY20, reflecting growth of at least 54%.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

CareDx cheers significant growth in prelim Q4 revenue

CareDx (CDNA +8.2%) expects prelim Q4 revenue to be in the range of $78.6 to $79M, representing Y/Y growth of 34% to 35%. While the company reported record testing volume and revenues despite lower sequential transplant procedure volumes, testing volume stood greater than 41.9K which includes ~700 tests for AlloSure Lung.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
hackernoon.com

How Growth Financing Increases Revenue for Tech Companies?

More than 60% of businesses were able to convert revenue into a double with the help of growth financing. Growth financing can take many forms, from lines of credit extended by a traditional bank to SBA loans from the federal government’s Small Business Administration. Companies may seek out venture capital or angel investors, or they may consider going public with an IPO of stock. All of these can bring in substantial funds, but some of them are challenging to access while others require significant size, time, and documentation to begin.
SMALL BUSINESS
Benzinga

RADA Electronic Registers 54% Revenue Growth In FY21

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: RADA) states that its FY21 revenues amounted to $117 million, representing a growth of 54% year-over-year. While announcing its Q3 results, the company had reiterated its expectations to surpass $120 million in revenue for FY21. RADA expects to report its Q4 financial results on February...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Akron Beacon Journal

RPM International reports record second-quarter revenue, expects strong third quarter

RPM International reported record second-quarter revenue despite what the Medina corporation said were ongoing supply chain disruptions and material shortages, while earnings fell slightly from a year ago. RPM, whose subsidiaries make specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and more, also said on Wednesday it expects a strong third quarter and higher sales growth compared...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Inspire Medical Expects Strong Q4 FY21 Revenue Growth

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) expects Q4 FY21 revenue of $78.0 million - $78.4 million, up approximately 70% Y/Y and surpassing the consensus estimate of $65.84 million. For FY21, the Company sees sales of $233.0 million - $233.4 million, an approximately 102% increase over FY20. Inspire activated 81 new...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

