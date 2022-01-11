France will register Tuesday a record 350,000+ daily new COVID infections – minister

Boris Johnson is facing intense scrutiny over further allegations of rule-busting gatherings in No 10 as the rest of the country was subject to strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.After a leaked email showed over 100 No 10 staff were invited to “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020, including the prime minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson, MPs within his own party have also called on Mr Johnson to resign.Here The Independent looks at all the allegations of gatherings across No 10, government and at the Conservative Party...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 HOURS AGO