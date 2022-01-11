ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France will register Tuesday a record 350,000+ daily new COVID infections – minister

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday France would announce...

CNBC

South Korea to extend curbs amid omicron surge, serious Covid-19 cases

South Korea said on Friday it will extend stricter social distancing rules for two weeks amid a persistent surge in serious coronavirus infections. The government reinstated the curbs on Dec. 18, six weeks after easing them under a "living with Covid-19" scheme. The record-breaking numbers of new infections and serious...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Omicron becomes dominant variant in Germany – RKI institute

BERLIN (Reuters) – Omicron has become Germany’s dominant coronavirus variant accounting for 73.3 % of cases nationwide compared with 44.3 % seven days ago, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases wrote in its weekly report on Thursday. The long-dominant Delta variant now accounts for just 25.9...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Turkey logs record level of more than 74,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey has recorded 74,266 new COVID-19 cases in the space of 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, prompting the health minister to warn of the danger represented by the Omicron variant. There were 137 deaths related to...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe's public hospitals

A World Health Organization official warned last week of a “closing window of opportunity” for European countries to prevent their health care systems from being overwhelmed as the omicron variant produces near-vertical growth in coronavirus infections. In France, Britain and Spain, nations with comparatively strong national health programs, that window may already be closed.The director of an intensive care unit at a hospital in Strasbourg is turning patients away. A surgeon at a London hospital describes a critical delay in a man's cancer diagnosis. Spain is seeing its determination to prevent a system collapse tested as omicron keeps medical...
WORLD
The Independent

France becomes Europe’s worst-hit country by Omicron after registering 271,686 daily infections

France has recorded another record daily rate of coronavirus infections. The country is facing a wave of Omicron cases that has seen infections rise over 270,000 a day. Some 271,686 positive cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from Public Health France. Before that, the highest figure to date was 232,000 on 31 December. The rising Covid rates in France have given the country the worst statistics in Europe. The UK reported 218,274 daily cases on Tuesday and Germany reported 30,561. Hospitals are starting to see the pressure from the increasing infections, too. Some 20,186 were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Britain reports 70,924 new COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 70,924 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 88 deaths within 28-days of a positive test. That compares with 81,713 new cases on Saturday, and 287 deaths. The government said data on new infections from Scotland was not included in Sunday’s total due to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Coronavirus
101 WIXX

Italy reports 149,512 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 248 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 149,512 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, after 180,426 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 248 from 308. Italy has registered 141,104 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in...
WORLD
101 WIXX

Ahead of election, Macron banks on rosy French economy, new jobs

PARIS (Reuters) – President Emmanuel Macron will on Monday tout 21 new foreign investment projects in France and a booming economy as proof his economic reforms have been bearing fruit less than three months before a presidential election in which he is expected to run. During a visit to...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

Beijing Olympics tickets will not be publicly sold due to COVID-19

BEIJING (Reuters) – Tickets for the Winter Olympics set to begin on Feb. 4 will be distributed to “targeted” groups of people and will not be sold to the general public, the organising committee said on Monday, in the latest setback to the Games inflicted by COVID-19. Organisers had said in September that there would not be any international spectators at the Games, under COVID-19 prevention policies that have all but shut China’s borders to international travellers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Denmark eases coronavirus restrictions, as cases hit new record

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark registered a record number of coronavirus infections on Monday, as cinemas, museums and other cultural institutions reopened after a month-long COVID-19 lockdown. The Nordic country registered 28,780 new cases in the space of 24 hours and the number of coronavirus-related hospitalisations rose to 802, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Head of Covid rules taskforce admits holding leaving drinks during lockdown

The former head of the government unit responsible for drawing up Covid rules has apologised for organising a leaving drinks event during 2020’s Christmas lockdown.Kate Josephs, ex-chief of the government’s Covid-19 taskforce at the Cabinet Office, admitted she had gathered colleagues together for her own leaving event on 17 December 2020, while strict curbs on socialising remained in force in London.Ms Josephs, who is currently chief executive of Sheffield City Council, said she was co-operating with the investigation into government parties carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray.“On the evening of 17 December, I gathered with colleagues that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Irish foreign minister orders inquiry into lockdown champagne party

Ireland’s foreign minister has ordered an investigation into a champagne party involving his officials during the height of the first Covid lockdown last year.Simon Coveney has denied attending the bash at Iveagh House, which was held in June 2020 while strict measures were in place.The minister has faced repeated questions about the controversy, which was ignited after his secretary general Niall Burgess, now Ireland’s ambassador to France, tweeted a photo of the event.The image, which was later removed, showed about 20 officials at the department drinking Moët & Chandon champagne and not wearing masks or adhering to social distancing measures.A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Timeline of alleged gatherings across government during Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson is facing intense scrutiny over further allegations of rule-busting gatherings in No 10 as the rest of the country was subject to strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.After a leaked email showed over 100 No 10 staff were invited to “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020, including the prime minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson, MPs within his own party have also called on Mr Johnson to resign.Here The Independent looks at all the allegations of gatherings across No 10, government and at the Conservative Party...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid-19: Data suggests Omicron wave is ‘turning around’

The continued drop in UK Covid cases indicates the Omicron wave may well be “turning around”, a leading expert advising the Government has said.Prof Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said that the latest case figures were “cautiously good news” and he hoped the country may have a “flu-type” relationship with the virus by the end of the year.The latest data shows a 38% drop over the last seven days across the UK in the numbers testing positive for Covid-19, with 70,924 new cases reported on Sunday.Prof Tildesley...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Irish hospitalisations see first week-on-week fall in Omicron wave

DUBLIN (Reuters) – The number of coronavirus patients in Irish hospitals fell week-on-week for the first time since the Omicron variant drove cases to record highs last month, adding to confidence that restrictions will begin to be lifted shortly. Ministers have said this week that they are increasingly confident...
WORLD

