ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

United Airlines CEO says about 3,000 employees test positive for COVID-19

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – United Airlines Holdings Inc’s Chief Executive Scott Kirby said on...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

Australia’s Wesfarmers flags lower first-half profit hurt by coronavirus curbs

(Reuters) – Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd on Monday said it expects to report first-half net profit after tax between A$1.18 billion ($851.72 million) and A$1.24 billion, a drop from last year’s A$1.41 billion hurt by coronavirus-induced restrictions. The Kmart Group, one of the top revenue-contributing units of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

Activist fund Starboard asks Mercury Systems to scrap shareholder rights plan

(Reuters) – Activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP sent an open letter to the board of Mercury Systems on Thursday asking the defense technology firm to eliminate the shareholders rights plan it recently adopted. A shareholder rights plan, popularly known as a “poison pill”, is a defensive strategy to...
BUSINESS
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
740thefan.com

Life insurers adapt pandemic risk models after claims jump

LONDON (Reuters) – A coronavirus pandemic which lasts five years, another pandemic in a decade, and ever more transmissible variants are among the scenarios life insurers are predicting after COVID-19 claims jumped more than expected in 2021. The global life insurance industry was hit with reported claims due to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kirby
740thefan.com

Hong Kong warns COVID-19 curbs on air cargo to hit goods supply

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong will soon feel the negative effects of tougher COVID-19 quarantine curbs on air crew, with cargo traffic and the supply of goods into the city set to drop, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s first transmission of the Omicron variant...
WORLD
WebProNews

United Airlines CEO Credits Vaccine Mandate With Saving Employee Lives

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby is crediting COVID vaccine mandates with saving the lives of his employees, with the company now going eight weeks without a death. Vaccine mandates are a controversial topic, but it appears Kirby is a fan. United Airlines established a company-wide vaccine mandate, threatening to fire employees that refused to comply.
INDUSTRY
spectrumlocalnews.com

United CEO says airline has seen zero COVID deaths among vaccinated since mandate

In a letter to employees, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby addressed the impact the omicron variant surge has had on the company: About 3,000 employees of the company are currently positive for COVID-19. But, Kirby said, the company’s vaccine mandate “is working — and saving lives,” noting that of the...
INDUSTRY
TravelPulse

United Airlines Cutting Flights as Nearly 3,000 Workers Have COVID

How bad has the Omicron variant affected staffing shortages at airlines, which have endured a nearly three-week meltdown of delays and cancellations?. Just ask United Airlines. New Southwest CEO Says 2022 Will Still Be Transition Year for... Marriott Guests Can Now Purchase Travel Insurance When They... The Chicago-based carrier said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#United Airlines Ceo#Reuters
Footwear News

Ugg, Vans Parent Company to Start Firing Unvaccinated Employees

VF Corp. is the latest retail company to double down on vaccinations across office workers. The parent company for The North Face, Vans, Supreme and Timberland brands will begin to fire all U.S. office-based employees on Jan. 31 if they have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19., a company spokesperson confirmed to FN on Sunday. In October, VF said it was requiring all U.S. office-based employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 1. Those who have not been vaccinated by that date and do not have a religious or medical based accommodation will be terminated on Jan. 31.  “Given easy access to effective vaccines...
INDUSTRY
740thefan.com

Unilever to weigh raising offer for Glaxo Consumer unit – Bloomberg

(Reuters) – Unilever Plc has held talks with banks about additional financing for a potential sweetened offer for GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer products division, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

FAA sets rules for some Boeing 787 landings near 5G service

Federal safety officials are directing operators of some Boeing planes to adopt extra procedures when landing on wet or snowy runways near impending 5G service because, they say, interference from the wireless networks could mean that the planes need more room to land.The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that interference could delay systems like thrust reversers on Boeing 787s from kicking in, leaving only the brakes to slow the plane.That “could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway,” the FAA said. Similar orders could be issued in the coming days for other planes. The FAA has asked Boeing and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
740thefan.com

Analysis-Marooned: Risk of catching Omicron abroad delays airline recovery

SYDNEY/ABU DHABI (Reuters) – Before the Omicron variant of coronavirus burst onto the scene in November, retired Australian Glenn Turnley was looking forward to a three-week trip to Japan, Britain and France in March – his first overseas jaunt since the pandemic began. Even though he is fully...
WORLD
740thefan.com

Credit Suisse files five insurance claims on Greensill-linked funds

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse has filed five insurance claims related to its Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds, the bank said on Thursday. As of Dec. 31, it had filed five claims related to $846 million in exposure for its Luxembourg-based supply chain finance fund, the bank said in a document published on its website, while it has filed two claims for its high income supply chain finance fund related to $326 million in exposure.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

‘Weird but comfy’: Passenger documents eight-hour flight with no other people on board

A plane passenger has shared his experience of being the only person aboard an eight-hour flight from the UK to Florida.TikTok user Kai Forsyth said it was the “weirdest experience” to be on the British Airways flight alone but “the comfiest” he has ever been on a plane.He documented the journey in a video posted to the social media platform this week and since been viewed more than 200,000 times.The short clip shows a completely empty plane, leaving Forsyth to pick any seat he wishes for the duration of the long-haul flight.He chose a middle aisle and put up the...
LIFESTYLE
740thefan.com

Moody’s places all Citibanamex ratings, assessments on review for downgrade

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service on Sunday placed all ratings and assessments of the consumer banking arm of Citigroup in Mexico on review for downgrade. In a statement, Moody’s said the review was triggered by Citigroup’s announcement that it would sell its Citibanamex https://www.reuters.com/business/citi-exit-mexican-consumer-banking-business-strategy-revamp-2022-01-11...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy