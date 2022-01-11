ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swiss coronavirus infections expected to peak in January

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss health authorities said on Tuesday they expect the...

Daily Mail

US cases drop from record 1 million in a single day to 869,187 and 2,384 deaths but experts say infections are 'spreading much faster than we ever expected': Model predicts Omicron will peak end of January

New cases of COVID-19 remain near record highs in the US, though many predictive models forecast that the Omicron wave will crest before the end of January. On Tuesday the US recorded 869,187 new cases, down from the record set on Monday but higher than any other day since the pandemic began. The country's seven-day rolling average of new cases stood at 565,042, a 114 percent increase from a week ago, according to a DailyMail.com analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

Credit Suisse files five insurance claims on Greensill-linked funds

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse has filed five insurance claims related to its Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds, the bank said on Thursday. As of Dec. 31, it had filed five claims related to $846 million in exposure for its Luxembourg-based supply chain finance fund, the bank said in a document published on its website, while it has filed two claims for its high income supply chain finance fund related to $326 million in exposure.
PERSONAL FINANCE
740thefan.com

Hong Kong warns COVID-19 curbs on air cargo to hit goods supply

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong will soon feel the negative effects of tougher COVID-19 quarantine curbs on air crew, with cargo traffic and the supply of goods into the city set to drop, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s first transmission of the Omicron variant...
WORLD
wtvbam.com

Sweden sees infection peak at end of January amid Omicron spike

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden could see a substantial increase in coronavirus cases for two more weeks, with a peak at the end of January, the country’s health agency said on Thursday. “The calculations in the Health Agency’s updated scenarios show a massively increasing infection spread for another two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mix929.com

Cuba tightens border controls as coronavirus infections rebound

HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba tightened border controls on Wednesday as the Caribbean island nation moved to tamp down a growing wave of coronavirus infections while keeping doors open for its economically vital tourism industry. The country will now require both a negative PCR within 72 hours and proof of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Shanghai cuts some tourism trips on COVID-19 cases. The eastern Chinese financial hub of Shanghai suspended some tourism activities on Friday as part of its efforts to head off a handful of sporadic new local transmissions, while it also faces an increase in COVID-19 infections from overseas.
WORLD
NJ.com

When is the omicron wave expected to peak in U.S.?

Researchers predict that the wave of the omicron variant of COVID-19 that has spread across the United States in recent weeks will peak during the week of Jan. 9, slightly earlier than what was predicted in mid-December. Recent estimates from Columbia University researchers suggest that COVID-19 numbers could peak at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

Peak Omicron? Experts wary of calling time on variant wave in Europe

(Reuters) – A surge in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant may have peaked in some parts of Europe but medics say the impact will continue to be felt across the region, with hospitals still at risk of facing a rush of admissions. Health experts and politicians warn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

Australia’s Wesfarmers flags lower first-half profit hurt by coronavirus curbs

(Reuters) – Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd on Monday said it expects to report first-half net profit after tax between A$1.18 billion ($851.72 million) and A$1.24 billion, a drop from last year’s A$1.41 billion hurt by coronavirus-induced restrictions. The Kmart Group, one of the top revenue-contributing units of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

India reports 264,202 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours

Mumbai (Reuters) – India reported 264,202 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 36.58 million, the federal health ministry said on Friday. Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 315, with total mortalities now at 485,350, the ministry said. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar...
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

Omicron infections may have peaked, but hospitalizations and deaths will

PUBLIC HEALTH
wbgo.org

Coronavirus May Have Peaked In New York State

New York State appears to be past the peak of the coronavirus winter surge. Governor Hochul says the latest data shows the daily number of positive cases and the positivity rate are at their lowest levels in recent weeks. “looks like we might be cresting over that peak. Cases are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China drops plans to sell Olympic tickets as virus cases rise

China on Monday cancelled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organisers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games -- partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements -- but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. But those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open. "In order to protect the health and safety of Olympic-related personnel and spectators, it was decided to adjust the original plan to sell tickets to the public and (instead) organise spectators to watch the Games on-site," the Beijing Olympic organising committee said in a statement.
SPORTS
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
digg.com

When Epidemiologists Expect Omicron To Peak, Visualized

Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious disease modeler and epidemiologist at Columbia University, plots out in a data visualization when he believes Omicron will peak in the United States. The Lede. Shaman and his team expect the United States will observe more COVID-19 cases in January than in any previous month of...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
740thefan.com

Birth rate in mainland China in 2021 drops to record low

BEIJING (Reuters) – The birth rate in mainland China in 2021 dropped to a record low of 7.52 births per 1,000 people, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday. The birth rate in 2020 was 8.52 births per 1,000 people. There were 10.62 million births in 2021, official...
CHINA
The Independent

Covid-19: Data suggests Omicron wave is ‘turning around’

The continued drop in UK Covid cases indicates the Omicron wave may well be “turning around”, a leading expert advising the Government has said.Prof Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said that the latest case figures were “cautiously good news” and he hoped the country may have a “flu-type” relationship with the virus by the end of the year.The latest data shows a 38% drop over the last seven days across the UK in the numbers testing positive for Covid-19, with 70,924 new cases reported on Sunday.Prof Tildesley...
PUBLIC HEALTH

