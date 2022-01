Genshin Impact players can get Primogems, Hero’s Wit, and more in the limited-time A Study in Potions event. The event, which runs through January 17th, requires players to teleport to a location on the map and complete a trial, with a new round opening every two days until the fifth day of the event. Each trial is divided into four floors with the difficulty of the next floor increasing as one is completed. Defeat all enemies in the floor within the time limit to complete it.

