Hollyoaks star Ruby O'Donnell teases shocking exits in stunt episode

It’s been almost two-and-a-half years since HBO’s Zendaya-fronted teen drama Euphoria wrapped its first season, and in season 2 (which began an eight-week run tonight), creator-writer-director Sam Levinson wastes no time giving viewers what they want. Only six characters out of the sprawling cast received the show’s signature backstory episode intro treatment in the first season, leaving fan-favorites like Angus Cloud’s softie-drug dealer Fezco waiting in the wings. The first season finale also left Fezco in a precarious, life-threatening position, in part because of Nate (Jacob Elordi) the jock-villain whose manipulations and transgressions, which verged on Lex Luthor levels of diabolical, went largely unchecked. Well, tonight’s premiere opens with a long-awaited, Scorsesian Fez backstory, and by episode’s end Nate finally gets a long overdue comeuppance at Fez’s hands.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO