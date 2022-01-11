ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Hollyoaks star Ruby O'Donnell teases shocking exits in stunt episode

By Daniel Kilkelly
digitalspy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Ruby O'Donnell has predicted that fans will be "shocked" by the outcome of tonight's hour-long stunt episode. The show is kicking off 2022 with spectacular scenes, as an explosion rocks Marnie Nightingale's patisserie and leaves the lives of much-loved characters hanging in the balance....

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Death In Paradise star admits feeling abandoned after co-star exit

Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert has admitted to feeling "abandoned" after her co-star Tobi Bakare left the show. Tobi bowed out in the season 10 finale, with his character police sergeant JP Hooper (Bakare) accepting a new job as the head of the Police Training Programme and leaving Saint Marie with his young family.
digitalspy.com

The Boys teases special Herogasm episode in season 3

The Boys has lifted the lid on when we'll see the hugely anticipated Herogasm episode in season 3. While we knew it was coming, the show's official Twitter account has given fans a breakdown of when each episode will air, confirming that the storyline will make up the season's sixth episode on June 24.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks confirms another shocking explosion death in post-credits scene

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has revealed another casualty of this week's explosion in a post-credits scene. A tag at the end of Wednesday's (January 12) first-look episode confirmed that Marnie Nightingale has died in the aftermath of the blast, along with Sylver McQueen and Celeste Faroe. Marnie's demise came as...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruby O'donnell
film-book.com

9-1-1: LONE STAR: Season 3, Episode 3: Shock & Thaw TV Show Trailer [Fox]

Fox‘s 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3, Episode 3: Shock & Thaw TV show trailer has been released. 9-1-1: Lone Star stars Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Gina Torres. Series Plot Synopsis. 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s...
cartermatt.com

Euphoria season 2 episode 2: Zendaya teases emotional storylines

As we prepare for Euphoria season 2 episode 2 on HBO this weekend, should we prepare for things to get even darker and more intense? We though that may sound difficult based on what we just saw, but it’s certainly possible. In a new post on Twitter (see below)...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks fans spot in-joke as Trish Minniver exits the soap

Hollyoaks fans who remember (fondly or otherwise) devious twins Marco and Jacob from their short stint in the soap last spring may have been giggling at their screens during the latest E4-pace episode, as Trish Minniver referenced the pair during her final scene. Monday's (January 3) E4 episode of Hollyoaks...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Andrea Ali reveals Celeste's role in shock explosion story

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Andrea Ali has divulged details about her character Celeste's part in the explosive stunt storyline next week. In December last year, show bosses confirmed they would kick off 2022 with a literal bang as the lives of much-loved characters hang in the balance in scenes set to air on Tuesday, January 11 in an hour-long special.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stunts#Teases#Digital Spy
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks - E4 14 Jan with new titles

Pretty sure when they showed Brooke she was video calling Ripley. Does anyone know what's happening with Walter notice he's not in and seen mandys gone too. Had to open The Love Boat now their other eateries have gone. Don't think I've actually seen it used as the business it is before.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks teases gunshot twist for Ethan and Maya

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. The latest Hollyoaks first-look episode cliffhanger has teased a gunshot twist for Ethan and Maya. The couple have been on the outs ever since Maya found out that Ethan had been helping the Osbornes try to escape her wrath over the botched robbery from last year. In...
TV SERIES
GQMagazine

Angus Cloud on Fezco’s Spotlight Euphoria Episode and That Shocking Ending

It’s been almost two-and-a-half years since HBO’s Zendaya-fronted teen drama Euphoria wrapped its first season, and in season 2 (which began an eight-week run tonight), creator-writer-director Sam Levinson wastes no time giving viewers what they want. Only six characters out of the sprawling cast received the show’s signature backstory episode intro treatment in the first season, leaving fan-favorites like Angus Cloud’s softie-drug dealer Fezco waiting in the wings. The first season finale also left Fezco in a precarious, life-threatening position, in part because of Nate (Jacob Elordi) the jock-villain whose manipulations and transgressions, which verged on Lex Luthor levels of diabolical, went largely unchecked. Well, tonight’s premiere opens with a long-awaited, Scorsesian Fez backstory, and by episode’s end Nate finally gets a long overdue comeuppance at Fez’s hands.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks producer Lucy Allan explains upcoming cast exits

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks producer Lucy Allan has discussed the decision to write out characters in upcoming storylines. The Channel 4 soap is about to kick off 2022 with a spectacular stunt, which will lead to tragedy in the village. Tuesday's hour-long special (January 11) sees Marnie Nightingale's patisserie explode...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Should Hollyoaks Favourites return?

100% - I would personally drop Friday's C4 episode and bring back Hollyoaks Favourites. I quite miss seeing old episodes of the show each week. Not fussed and never watched them, it is a totally different show it feels. I would love for it to return. At one point I...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

SPOILERS - Hollyoaks Out of Time - Which death most upset/annoyed you?

Sylver. He spent years in prison for a crime he didn't commit and then dies a few years after getting released. I didn’t vote because they all equally annoyed me. Not because I particular loved any of them, but there are so many awful characters in Hollyoaks right now, and I feel those 3 still had lots of potential left.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks producer Lucy Allan teases stunt deaths and more spoilers in big interview

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. It's a life-changing week for the residents of Hollyoaks, as a huge explosion at Marnie Nightingale's patisserie will cause tragedy in the village. In the soap's biggest stunt since COVID rules were put in place on set, much-loved characters will fight for their lives and not everyone will make it out alive.
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks teases Becky Quentin is behind massive explosion

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has teased that Becky Quentin and Ollie Morgan are behind the explosion that will rip through the village later this week. Thursday's (January 6) first-look episode saw the two take their protest of the Dee Valley Hospital Heroes ceremony too far, with flash-forward scenes showing the flames blazing at the Salon du The and lives in danger.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Attack on Titan Episode Title Teases An Upcoming Sneak Attack

In just a few days, Attack on Titan is set to return for Part 2 of the final season, and now, a future episode title has confirmed that an ambush is coming. After the conclusion of the first slate of episodes in early 2021, studio MAPPA announced that Attack on Titan would be returning for Part 2 of the final season in 2022. The wait is almost over for the final episodes, and now, fans are excited to find out more details about the new episodes.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy