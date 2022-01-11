ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Monks Audio Works Prodigy Record Cleaning machine

By Jimmy Hughes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the annals of history, 1969 is best remembered as the year the Keith Monks Audio Laboratories RCM (record cleaning machines) first appeared; sure, some dimly recall Woodstock and a guy called Neil Armstrong walking on the Moon, but the cognoscenti know the truth. The original Keith Monks machine was large...

Gold Note PH-1000 phono stage

Phono stages by their very nature invite extremes in terms of technology and innovation. Their job is on the face of it quite simple; take the output from a phono cartridge and equalise and amplify it. It’s a lot easier than turning digital bits into an analogue waveform, but yet also highly demanding. The problem being that the nature of the signal coming from small transducer is that it’s microscopic in voltage terms and highly susceptible to corruption from interference. Moving magnet cartridges have a distinct advantage because of their higher signal strength, but as virtually all high-end cartridges are moving coil types with millivolt outputs this is no consolation for the phono stage designer. He or she has to amplify a tiny signal without adding noise in the process, so needs to create electronics with tremendously low noise floors if they are to realise the potential of the finest MCs. Most take a minimalist, all analogue approach to the problem, but Gold Note distinguishes itself by using processing to provide a far wider feature set than the competition.
Working With Free Spitfire Audio LABS Virtual Instruments

We previously covered several of the free virtual instruments created by Spitfire Audio, but their preview videos are primarily teasers. Mark Barkan shared this video, going much more in depth, and offering his thoughts on how to get the most out of them. See the Spitfire site to preview and...
Record new audio with the Jlab Talk USB mic on sale for $60 today

A great mic, and great audio in general, is essential for content creation. Whether you're trying to be the next YouTube star or want to stream games live on Twitch or whatever, don't overlook the need for solid audio. The JLab Audio Talk USB condenser microphone is a solid choice, and right now you can get it for just $59.99 through Best Buy. That's an excellent price and one of the best we've ever seen. It drop about $10 lower during Black Friday, but it was easy to miss that deal if you weren't looking for it. Outside of the holiday shopping weekend, today's price is the best we've ever seen for a mic that can often sell as high as $100. This is even $20 better than Amazon's current price, but the Best Buy sale is one of the deals of the day and won't last long.
Audio Recording Prevention Devices

The 'HARP Mini' portable speech protector is a compact yet powerful piece of equipment for professionals who need of a better way to enhance their security when talking on confidential topics. The device works by being incorporated into a space of your choosing and will go to work with the press of a single button preventing conversations from being recorded. Devices nearby that are being used for recording audio will only capture an inaudible tone thanks to the ultrasonic functionality of the privacy protector.
This Is How Canon’s 3D Machine Vision System Works

Canon is active on many technological domains. 3D machine vision is one of these. See how it works. The following videos explain and show how Canon’s 3D machine vision system works. More information, including white papers, can be found here.
Twitter Spaces Will Now Let All Hosts Record Audio

In an effort to compete against Clubhouse, Twitter has now enabled audio recording for all Spaces hosts. The paid audio chatroom service first launched back in July last year and was only made available to a select group of users at the time, but as the feature opened up to the wider Twitter community, the company has now made its audio recording function accessible to all hosts on iOS or Android devices. When starting a session, you simply have to hit “Record Space” and the audio recording will be saved for you for 30 days, with public playback also enabled. Of course, hosts will also be able to delete the clips at any time they want, although the social media platform will hang on to the files for 120 days in case anyone lodges any claims for terms of service violations.
Cambridge Audio turns out new Bluetooth record players at CES 2022

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. British hi-fi manufacturer Cambridge Audio has announced two new Bluetooth tables at CES 2022 -- the Alva TT V2 and Alva ST -- with prices starting at $1,000. The turntables follow...
CES 2022: Roborock's new dream machine mops, vacuums and cleans itself. But there's one huge catch

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. What's even more useful than a robot vacuum and mop that cleans itself? How about one that senses carpets, too. That's exactly what the new Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra does. Announced at CES 2022, this $1,400 product represents the current pinnacle of automated floor care -- at least on paper.
Rocks found in Greenland reveal Earth was once covered in an ocean of magma

CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
SOtM SMS-200 Ultra Neo SE, TX-USB Ultra SE and SPS 500 SE streaming system

Korea has yet to become a country that’s associated with high end audio, possibly it’s too busy dominating the TV and car businesses, but there is undoubtedly a raft of brands waiting to make an impression on western markets. SOtM (short for Soul Of the Music) has been making inroads for some time, building a range of digital and amplification products that start at very accessible prices and rise to the distinctly exotic. The bundle seen here is put together by UK distributor Elite Audio and comprises the SMS-200 Ultra Neo SE network streamer, TX-USB Ultra SE USB regenerator and SPS-500 SE power supply, all of which inhabit compact cases that are just over 10cm wide. This means a set of three like this take up less space than most components.
6 office spring cleaning ideas that work

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. It’s that time of the year again when you’re still in holiday mode, but your paperwork is piling up higher than the Eiffel Tower. When the grass is getting greener, and you can’t get through one meeting without a coworker sneezing off their allergies, you know spring is here!
How To Find Work As A Young Freelance Audio Professional

In this article Damian Kearns presents the experiences of three young audio professionals who have had to navigate those difficult first steps into the industry. Having trouble finding work during the pandemic? Are you young and eager but feeling like finding work is harder than ever? In this article, we hear from young adults who’ve recently entered the workforce. What worked for them? Can it work for you?
Hammond Machine Works expanding operations

Hammond Machine Works is enhancing its Region-based capabilities. The company in late December hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking for a 13,000-square-foot addition to its existing site at 5047 Columbia Ave. in Hammond. Richard Shields, director of marketing and business development with Valparaiso-based Chester Inc., the architectural and design firm overseeing the...
