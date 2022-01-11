Keith Monks Audio Works Prodigy Record Cleaning machine

In an effort to compete against Clubhouse, Twitter has now enabled audio recording for all Spaces hosts. The paid audio chatroom service first launched back in July last year and was only made available to a select group of users at the time, but as the feature opened up to the wider Twitter community, the company has now made its audio recording function accessible to all hosts on iOS or Android devices. When starting a session, you simply have to hit “Record Space” and the audio recording will be saved for you for 30 days, with public playback also enabled. Of course, hosts will also be able to delete the clips at any time they want, although the social media platform will hang on to the files for 120 days in case anyone lodges any claims for terms of service violations.
