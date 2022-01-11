ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Exxon buys stake in biofuels company Biojet in clean energy push

By Thomson Reuters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday it bought a 49.9% stake in Norwegian biofuels company Biojet AS, as it looks to strengthen its low-carbon business to aide its targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investors...

