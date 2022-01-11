France will register Tuesday a record 350,000+ daily new COVID infections – minister

France has recorded another record daily rate of coronavirus infections. The country is facing a wave of Omicron cases that has seen infections rise over 270,000 a day. Some 271,686 positive cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from Public Health France. Before that, the highest figure to date was 232,000 on 31 December. The rising Covid rates in France have given the country the worst statistics in Europe. The UK reported 218,274 daily cases on Tuesday and Germany reported 30,561. Hospitals are starting to see the pressure from the increasing infections, too. Some 20,186 were...
Comments / 0