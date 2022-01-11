ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The Atlantic Daily: America’s Approach to School Closures Is Unusual

By Caroline Mimbs Nyce
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RzABV_0diW9Qwu00

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Omicron is leading to school closures and reigniting familiar debates around the safety of in-person learning. In Chicago, public schools remain closed amid a dispute with the teachers’ union over when to switch to remote instruction. Districts in other parts of the country have reported staffing shortages.

Once again, policy makers, administrators, and parents alike are being forced to weigh concerns about the overall well-being of students and teachers against the risks of coronavirus transmission.

The news in three sentences:

(1) Diplomatic talks between the United States and Russia on Ukraine made little progress.

(2) A space heater is suspected to have ignited the fire that killed at least 17 people in the Bronx over the weekend.

(3) Robert Durst, the convicted killer once profiled in HBO’s The Jinx, died in prison at 78.

Today’s Atlantic-approved activity:

In “About It,” the poet Geffrey Davis describes the thousand little clicks / of pleasure experienced when putting together a puzzle.

A break from the news:

This 64-year-old man expects he could live to 160. Here’s how he plans to spend his time.

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The Alternative to Closing Schools

In the fall of 2019, my husband and I moved from Wisconsin to Bristol, England, and spent the winter settling into our tiny terraced home, looking forward to a season of exploration that never materialized. Although we were isolated from family and friends, our poorly timed transatlantic move put us in a unique position to observe the respective countries’ approaches to pandemic management, which were, broadly speaking, poles apart.
EDUCATION
The Atlantic

Why More Americans Are Saying They’re ‘Vaxxed and Done’

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. To understand how ideologically scrambling the Omicron wave has been, consider this: Some 2022 Democrats are sounding like 2020 Republicans. In spring 2020, many Republicans, including President Donald Trump, insisted that COVID was hardly worse than the flu; that its fatality risk was comparable to an everyday activity, like driving in a car; and that an obsessive focus on cases wouldn’t give an accurate picture of what was going on in the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

A Simple Plan to Solve All of America’s Problems

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. During the holiday week, I spent a frigid afternoon standing in a long line outside the local library to pick up a rapid COVID test. Lines for essential goods are a pretty good sign of failed public policy. When food runs low, there are bread lines. Where gasoline is in short supply, there are gas lines. But there I stood, nearly two years into a pandemic, shivering inside a depressing metaphor of state failure. As I bounced from foot to foot to stay warm, I asked myself: How on earth did this happen?
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Durst
Fox News

School closures make the case for school choice

Public schools have historically played a reliable, vital role in American communities. That’s why, for many decades, Americans say they like and trust teachers and more than three-quarters give their own kids’ schools an "A" or a "B." Well, the way public school leaders and teachers have responded...
CHICAGO, IL
Salina Post

State's largest school district warns parents of potential school closures

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita school district, the largest in Kansas, is warning parents that temporary school closures may be necessary because so many teachers are out sick with COVID-19. Superintendent Alicia Thompson told parents in an email that the district, which is the state’s largest with 47,000 students, hopes to give parents two to three days’ notice before closing schools. But she said she couldn’t promise decisions won’t be made more quickly.
WICHITA, KS
fox5dc.com

School closures in northern Virginia

Parents in northern Virginia were frustrated that their children weren’t back to school on Thursday. FOX 5 is learning how it highlights a big problem schools are facing right now: staffing.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Omicron#Americans#The Democratic Party#Hbo
theportlandmedium.com

Portland School Closures

Officials from Portland Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, said 431 staff members had called out by Thursday evening. At least 175 of the positions were unable to be filled by substitutes. As a result, Cleveland High School and McDaniel High School were closed Friday. Officials from Parkrose...
PORTLAND, OR
MSNBC

Covid school closures are the exception, not the rule

If you’ve been spending significant time on social media or watching cable news, you may believe the United States is engaged in a sustained debate about schools and Covid-19. Should they be open in the midst of the omicron variant or close to keep kids safe from getting sick? Are teachers and, in particular, teachers unions resisting demands for in-person learning? Are we at risk of going back to spring 2020, when kids were at home and parents were losing their minds?
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Laurinburg Exchange

School closures were too risky

When the news broke on January 3 that one of North Carolina’s largest school districts, Cumberland County, was considering a shift to virtual instruction in response to rising case counts of the Omicron variant, I felt my stomach lurch. Again? I asked myself. Are we really going to make...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
abovethelaw.com

America’s Most Expensive Law Schools And Their Graduates’ Earning Power

We all know that a legal education can land the average law school graduate in up to six figures of debt — to be specific, according to a 2020 ABA survey, the average debt for law school graduates is more than $150,000 — and we all know that egregiously high tuition costs are to blame. According to the latest data from U.S. News, the average cost of tuition and fees at private schools for the 2020-2021 academic year was about $50,000, while the average in-state and out-of-state cost of tuition and fees at public schools was $28,838 and $47,300, respectively.
EDUCATION
waltersherald.com

Open Schools Versus Preemptive Closures

Once again , schools across our nation are preemptively closing due to COVID-19. Yes, closing is always an option for Duncan Public Schools, but we will stay open as long as we can safely do so. We will continue to face this pandemic as we have from the beginning. If we close a single site or the entire district, we will close for a defined period due to actual conditions. Our children need the structure, safety, and normalcy of open schools. We have faced this threat before, and we will face it again, together.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Government is getting it wrong again in schools

After returning to school earlier this week as a 15-year-old pupil, the notion that the government is seeing schools as a petri dish where herd immunity can be studied, sampled and scrutinised is becoming increasingly evident (Editorial, 4 January). The government has a long litany of failures when it comes to protecting our schools and colleges: a scandalous shortage of testing equipment, inadequate provision of ventilation and now a vaccine rollout lagging behind in the 12-15 age group. This is a time for real leadership, yet this government seems to be unable to implement the basic public health measures to keep our schools, colleges and pupils safe.
EDUCATION
CBS New York

New York City Students Return From Holiday Weekend To New Attendance Policy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the holiday weekend over, classes resume Tuesday at New York City schools, which have been experiencing high absentee rates. The Department of Education is implementing a new attendance policy amid pressure to bring back remote learning. Meanwhile, the city continues to work with the teachers union to develop a temporary remote option. “Our schools are going to remain open. We are not going to do anything that is going to stop our children from coming into schools,” Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday morning. Under the new policy, students who don’t show up to the classroom, even if they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

State plans to send weekly at-home tests for students, school staff enrolled in testing program

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito Administration, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the Department of Public Health announced Tuesday morning that they will be updating the school COVID-19 testing options. These include options to provide participating teachers, staff, and students with at-home rapid tests weekly to optimize in-person learning.
BOSTON, MA
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

71K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy