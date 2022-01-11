ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swiss coronavirus infections expected to peak in January

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss health authorities said on Tuesday they expect the...

Daily Mail

US cases drop from record 1 million in a single day to 869,187 and 2,384 deaths but experts say infections are 'spreading much faster than we ever expected': Model predicts Omicron will peak end of January

New cases of COVID-19 remain near record highs in the US, though many predictive models forecast that the Omicron wave will crest before the end of January. On Tuesday the US recorded 869,187 new cases, down from the record set on Monday but higher than any other day since the pandemic began. The country's seven-day rolling average of new cases stood at 565,042, a 114 percent increase from a week ago, according to a DailyMail.com analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.
Turkey logs record daily COVID-19 cases at almost 78,000

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey recorded 77,722 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. There were 145 deaths related to coronavirus in the same period, the data showed. In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000.
German trade body warns of huge supply chain disruption over Omicron

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s BGA trade association warned on Wednesday of massive supply chain disruptions due to the rapid spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronarvirus, but said a long-term collapse of the supply chains was unlikely. German industry has been hit by supply shortages...
Hong Kong warns COVID-19 curbs on air cargo to hit goods supply

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong will soon feel the negative effects of tougher COVID-19 quarantine curbs on air crew, with cargo traffic and the supply of goods into the city set to drop, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s first transmission of the Omicron variant...
Denmark to ease coronavirus restrictions despite Omicron surge

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – The Danish government on Wednesday proposed easing coronavirus restrictions at the end of the week, including the reopening of cinemas and music venues, as hospitalisation rates decline despite record-high infection numbers. The move is an encouraging sign even as the World Health Organization (WHO) and public...
Pfizer says it applied for Japan gov’t approval for oral COVID-19 drug

TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Friday it has applied for Japanese government approval for its oral COVID-19 treatment. The application is based on global Phase II/III trials that Japan was part of, Pfizer said in a statement. With COVID-19 cases surging again, Japan is betting heavily on...
Sweden sees infection peak at end of January amid Omicron spike

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden could see a substantial increase in coronavirus cases for two more weeks, with a peak at the end of January, the country’s health agency said on Thursday. “The calculations in the Health Agency’s updated scenarios show a massively increasing infection spread for another two...
LehighValleyLive.com

When is the omicron wave expected to peak in U.S.?

Researchers predict that the wave of the omicron variant of COVID-19 that has spread across the United States in recent weeks will peak during the week of Jan. 9, slightly earlier than what was predicted in mid-December. Recent estimates from Columbia University researchers suggest that COVID-19 numbers could peak at...
wbgo.org

Coronavirus May Have Peaked In New York State

New York State appears to be past the peak of the coronavirus winter surge. Governor Hochul says the latest data shows the daily number of positive cases and the positivity rate are at their lowest levels in recent weeks. “looks like we might be cresting over that peak. Cases are...
AFP

China drops plans to sell Olympic tickets as virus cases rise

China on Monday cancelled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organisers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games -- partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements -- but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. But those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open. "In order to protect the health and safety of Olympic-related personnel and spectators, it was decided to adjust the original plan to sell tickets to the public and (instead) organise spectators to watch the Games on-site," the Beijing Olympic organising committee said in a statement.
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
digg.com

When Epidemiologists Expect Omicron To Peak, Visualized

Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious disease modeler and epidemiologist at Columbia University, plots out in a data visualization when he believes Omicron will peak in the United States. The Lede. Shaman and his team expect the United States will observe more COVID-19 cases in January than in any previous month of...
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
The Independent

Covid-19: Data suggests Omicron wave is ‘turning around’

The continued drop in UK Covid cases indicates the Omicron wave may well be “turning around”, a leading expert advising the Government has said.Prof Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said that the latest case figures were “cautiously good news” and he hoped the country may have a “flu-type” relationship with the virus by the end of the year.The latest data shows a 38% drop over the last seven days across the UK in the numbers testing positive for Covid-19, with 70,924 new cases reported on Sunday.Prof Tildesley...
kfgo.com

Credit Suisse Chairman Horta-Osorio resigns over COVID-19 breaches

LONDON (Reuters) – The departure of Credit Suisse chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has raised concern about whether the embattled lender will stick to its strategic overhaul plans after he was hired to help it deal with the implosion of collapsed investment firm Archegos and the insolvency of British supply chain finance company Greenshill Capital.
kfgo.com

Pfizer to boost COVID-19 pill production with French deal

PARIS (Reuters) – Pfizer will add a production facility for its antiviral COVID-19 pill in France as part of a plan to invest 520 million euros ($594 million) in the country over the next five years, the U.S. drugmaker said on Monday. The decision is part of Pfizer’s strategy...
