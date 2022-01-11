Poinsettia Groves: Honeybells are in!

Yes, Tik Tok is filled with dumb dance videos, mindless lip syncs and self-obsessed chatter, but as the platform grows in popularity, some interesting trends have emerged too. The “BookTok” subcommunity, focused on books and literature, is growing rapidly, making reading cool while increasing sales for classic titles. Younger audiences are nerding out on old and new authors thanks to the exposure from creator videos that review and discuss their work. L.A.’s Kevin T Norman, a popular LGBTQ+ book content creator, is hosting the first big BookTok event at Barnes & Noble on Saturday. Gathering tokkers and story lovers for a question and answer session and celebration of the written word, it marks a new chapter for the book giant’s embracing of social media. At the Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Sat., Jan. 8, 2 p.m. at Barnes and Noble; free. stores.barnesandnoble.com.
