Poinsettia Groves: Honeybells are in!

By Jenni Strazzulla
charlottesmartypants.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe countdown is over. The smartiest-of-all oranges THE HONEYBELL is finally in season! Run to your phone and order now! These special oranges only last for the month of January (sometimes into February if we are lucky) . Poinsettia Groves’ sweet Honeybell Tangelos are the Smarty Team’s favorite. Smarties...

