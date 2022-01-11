ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Citadel Securities valued at $22 billion after investment from Sequoia, Paradigm

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Citadel Securities said on Tuesday venture capital firm Sequoia Capital and crypto-focused investment company Paradigm had made a $1.15 billion minority investment in the firm, giving the...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
hot96.com

Spain moves to rein in crypto-asset advertising

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain moved on Monday to regulate rampant advertising of crypto assets, including by social media influencers, tasking the stock market supervisor with authorising mass campaigns and making sure investors are aware of risks. The rapid growth of cryptocurrencies and digital assets pegged to traditional currencies has...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequoia Capital#Investment#Hedge Fund#Citadel Securities#Reuters#Gamestop Corp
mobileindustryeye.com

LoopMe secures $120m investment from Mayfair Equity Partners

LoopMe has estimated gross revenues of nearly $100 million for full-year 2021, having achieved revenue growth of c.50% p.a. over the past three years, with the majority of revenues now coming from the United States. The investment will see LoopMe continue to expand internationally whilst bringing innovative new products to market.
BUSINESS
CFO.com

Citadel Gets $1.1B in First Outside Investment

Global trading giant Citadel Securities has secured its first outside investment in a deal that may set the stage for it to move into digital assets. Venture-capital firm Sequoia Capital and cryptocurrency investor Paradigm made the $1.15 billion investment, which values Citadel at around $22 billion. According to The Wall...
MARKETS
Fortune

Citadel Securities forms an unlikely partnership for its next big move

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Yesterday Sequoia Capital and Paradigm shared they had invested nearly $1.2 billion into Citadel Securities, the market maker that came under attack during the GameStop saga that revealed some of the inner complexities of trade execution—and just how few people really understand how it works.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Washington Post

A Citadel Securities IPO Could Shed Light on Modern Markets

The mechanization of markets continues, and Citadel Securities, a leader among modern technology-driven market makers, has just won $1.15 billion of fresh equity to fund growth in a deal that could herald a future public listing. This investment is the first outside money Citadel Securities has taken since being founded...
STOCKS
hot96.com

Softbank-backed Brazilian crypto firm acquires Portuguese exchange

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Softbank-backed Brazilian company 2TM, which runs Latin America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Mercado Bitcoin, said on Wednesday it will acquire a controlling stake in Lisbon-based crypto exchange CriptoLoja. The Brazilian firm, valued at roughly $2.2 billion, declined to disclose the terms of the acquisition, but...
BUSINESS
hot96.com

Asian bonds see a surge in foreign inflows in Dec 2021

(Reuters) – Emerging Asian bonds ex-China attracted the biggest monthly foreign inflow in over four months in December, shrugging off worries over the Federal Reserve’s tightening of its monetary policy as businesses showed higher productivity. Overseas investors purchased a combined net total of $4.72 billion in South Korean,...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Crypto Paradigm Enters Citadel, JPMorgan Clients on Bitcoin Price + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Global market maker Citadel Securities announced that venture capital firm Sequoia and crypto-focused investor Paradigm have made a USD 1.15bn minority investment in the firm. Citadel Securities provides both institutional and retail investors with the liquidity they need to execute transactions across a broad array of equity and fixed income products, they said.
STOCKS
Newsbug.info

project44 Receives $420 Million Investment led by Thoma Bravo, TPG and Goldman Sachs Valuing Business at $2.2 Billion Pre-Money

- With $100+ million in ARR, 1,000+ team members, 1,000+ customers, 1+ billion packages tracked annually and the top performer in analyst reports, project44 leads the supply chain visibility market. CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that it received an investment...
BUSINESS
securitymagazine.com

Delivering value to corporate security

Erik Antons is the Chief Security Officer at Whirlpool Corporation, where he oversees corporate security programs for more than 80,000 employees in over 170 countries. Antons’ pathway to Whirlpool was anything but ordinary. His career started in the private sector where he worked not only in real estate, but also managed an adventure travel company. Later, Antons spent 10 years with the Diplomatic Security Service as a Special Agent, where he held a wide variety of positions around the globe. More recently, he has held leadership roles at Sempra, Hyatt Hotels and now, Whirlpool Corporation. I recently had the opportunity to connect with Antons about his career and perspectives on corporate security.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Value Rises to $13.3 Billion After New Funding

Non-fungible tokens have exploded in popularity, as everyone from global consumer brands to artists have rushed to sell digital collectibles, which can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Ether, a well-known cryptocurrency. No surprise if OpenSea, the leading marketplace for NFTs is cashing in. It has raised $300...
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

DeFi Liquidity Platform WOO Network Secures $12M Investment from Binance

The recent funding will help WOO Network to expand its operations through talent acquisition, research and development, and the development of new decentralized products. On Tuesday, January 4, DeFi liquidity platform WOO Network announced its Series A+ funding from notable investors. Binance Labs, the investment arm of the popular crypto exchange Binance was leading the investment for WOO by pouring $12 million.
MARKETS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Tesla Adds $144 Billion to Market Value After Record Deliveries

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is off to a strong start to the new year after the electric-car maker smashed its quarterly record for deliveries in what one analyst called a “trophy-case” performance. The company’s shares jumped 14% in New York, their biggest gain since March and best start...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy