ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Swiss coronavirus infections expected to peak in January

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss health authorities said on Tuesday they expect the...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

US cases drop from record 1 million in a single day to 869,187 and 2,384 deaths but experts say infections are 'spreading much faster than we ever expected': Model predicts Omicron will peak end of January

New cases of COVID-19 remain near record highs in the US, though many predictive models forecast that the Omicron wave will crest before the end of January. On Tuesday the US recorded 869,187 new cases, down from the record set on Monday but higher than any other day since the pandemic began. The country's seven-day rolling average of new cases stood at 565,042, a 114 percent increase from a week ago, according to a DailyMail.com analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

Italy reports 196,224 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 313 deaths

MILAN – Italy reported 196,224 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 220,532 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 313 from 294. Italy has registered 139,872 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe...
WORLD
wtvbam.com

Sweden sees infection peak at end of January amid Omicron spike

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden could see a substantial increase in coronavirus cases for two more weeks, with a peak at the end of January, the country’s health agency said on Thursday. “The calculations in the Health Agency’s updated scenarios show a massively increasing infection spread for another two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus Infections#Infectious Diseases#Zurich#Covid#Reuters#Swiss
NJ.com

When is the omicron wave expected to peak in U.S.?

Researchers predict that the wave of the omicron variant of COVID-19 that has spread across the United States in recent weeks will peak during the week of Jan. 9, slightly earlier than what was predicted in mid-December. Recent estimates from Columbia University researchers suggest that COVID-19 numbers could peak at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

Israel cuts COVID-19 isolation to five days

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s Health Ministry on Monday said that it would shorten the mandatory isolation period for those who tested positive for COVID-19 to five days from seven days, following an initial cut last week, provided they are asymptomatic. Until last week, the isolation period was 10...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wbgo.org

Coronavirus May Have Peaked In New York State

New York State appears to be past the peak of the coronavirus winter surge. Governor Hochul says the latest data shows the daily number of positive cases and the positivity rate are at their lowest levels in recent weeks. “looks like we might be cresting over that peak. Cases are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China drops plans to sell Olympic tickets as virus cases rise

China on Monday cancelled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organisers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games -- partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements -- but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. But those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open. "In order to protect the health and safety of Olympic-related personnel and spectators, it was decided to adjust the original plan to sell tickets to the public and (instead) organise spectators to watch the Games on-site," the Beijing Olympic organising committee said in a statement.
SPORTS
The Independent

Covid-19: Data suggests Omicron wave is ‘turning around’

The continued drop in UK Covid cases indicates the Omicron wave may well be “turning around”, a leading expert advising the Government has said.Prof Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said that the latest case figures were “cautiously good news” and he hoped the country may have a “flu-type” relationship with the virus by the end of the year.The latest data shows a 38% drop over the last seven days across the UK in the numbers testing positive for Covid-19, with 70,924 new cases reported on Sunday.Prof Tildesley...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
digg.com

When Epidemiologists Expect Omicron To Peak, Visualized

Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious disease modeler and epidemiologist at Columbia University, plots out in a data visualization when he believes Omicron will peak in the United States. The Lede. Shaman and his team expect the United States will observe more COVID-19 cases in January than in any previous month of...
SCIENCE
mycbs4.com

Peak of COVID surge expected to come sooner

Since Sunday, Jan. 1st, according to the CDC, Florida has reported 218,000 new COVID-19 cases. University of South Florida Associate Professor of Epidemiology, Jason Salemi, said he believes the number of people infected is actually higher. "We know that these antigen tests are flying off the shelves, you can't get...
FLORIDA STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
hot96.com

Burned by COVID supply crunch, hospitals invest in U.S. mask-making

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Two days before Christmas, a cargo ship left Mumbai with a mask-making machine bound for Illinois-based OSF HealthCare, which will use the equipment to make its own N95 masks. It isn’t the hospital group’s first foray into manufacturing. After COVID-19 border closures in early 2020...
HEALTH SERVICES
hot96.com

Croatia loses nearly 10% of people in past decade -census

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Croatia has lost close to 400,000 people or nearly 10% of its population over the past decade due to emigration and a low fertility rate, according to preliminary results of the 2021 census published by the state news agency Hina. Croatia’s population totalled 3.9 million as...
CORONAVIRUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy