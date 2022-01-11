ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Airlines expects Q4 revenue to fall lesser than expected

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – American Airlines Group Inc on Tuesday forecast a smaller-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter revenue, sending shares of the No. 1 U.S. carrier up about 2% before the bell. The company said it expects revenue for the quarter to be down about 17%,...

95.5 FM WIFC

China’s Q4 and 2021 GDP grow faster than expected

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s economy grew 4.0% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, faster than expected but its weakest expansion in one-and-half years, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday. Gross domestic product (GDP) had been forecast to expand 3.6% from a year earlier, according to a...
RETAIL
hot96.com

European shares inch higher with focus on UK M&A, Credit Suisse slips

(Reuters) – European stocks edged higher on Monday, with deal talks related to British consumer companies boosting the bluechip FTSE 100, while shares in Credit Suisse slipped after the Swiss bank’s chairman quit following an internal probe into his personal conduct. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2%...
STOCKS
hot96.com

Nordic Semiconductor flags higher Q4 revenue, margins

OSLO (Reuters) – Nordic Semiconductor on Friday said its revenue and margins had exceeded expectations in the final quarter of 2021, and that demand remained strong across all its markets. Revenue for the October-December period amounted to $171 million, preliminary data showed, above the company’s own guidance of $150...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
diginomica.com

SAP preliminary Q4 results stronger than expected - cloud revenue up 28%

Late last night German software giant SAP released some preliminary fourth quarter and full year figures, which show stronger than expected growth for the company's cloud business. SAP also pointed to a "rapid expansion" of its current cloud backlog, as well as its S/4 HANA cloud backlog, which it said has been driven by strong adoption of ‘RISE with SAP'.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

Retail Sales Fall More Than Expected in December

Retail sales fell 1.9% in December, below expectations, as shoppers bought fewer electronics, furniture, sporting goods and clothes, the Census Bureau reported on Friday. Economists had predicted a drop of 0.1%. For all of 2021, sales were up 19.3% above 2020’s level. [. READ:. Jobless Claims, Wholesale Inflation Up...
BUSINESS
American Airlines
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
freightwaves.com

Hyzon Motors tips to lower-than-expected fuel cell truck revenue

Hyzon Motors Inc., the fuel cell truck manufacturer spun out of Singapore’s Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies into a SPAC merger in the U.S., will report lower-than-expected revenue and profit margins for its first year despite slightly exceeding projected hydrogen-powered fuel cell truck deliveries. Rochester, New York-based Hyzon (NASDAQ: HYZN)...
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Delta Air warns of loss in current quarter after stronger than expected Q4 profit

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday reported higher quarterly earnings on the back of strong holiday travel demand, but warned of a loss in the current quarter through March due to turbulence caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant. The Atlanta-based carrier’s adjusted profit for the fourth...
ECONOMY
investing.com

KB Home Earnings Top Estimates, Revenue Falls Short in Q4

Investing.com - KB Home (NYSE: KBH ) reported Wednesday mixed fiscal fourth-quarter results as earnings topped estimates, but revenue fell just short even as strong demand for housing continued to drive up home prices. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) gained more than 3% in after-hours trading after ending the day 0.6% higher.
MARKETS
Marietta Daily Journal

American Airlines expects $1.2 billion pre-tax loss for fourth quarter

American Airlines said Tuesday that it lost around $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of another pandemic-stricken year, a sign the carrier still has miles to go to recover from COVID-19 after nearly two years of struggles. Still, the preliminary financial figures for the last three months of 2021 are...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Intuitive Surgical Expects 31% Jump In FY21 Revenues

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) posted interim Q4 sales of $1.55 billion, +17% Y/Y, better than the consensus of $1.51 billion. Preliminary 2021 revenue of approximately $5.71 billion increased 31% Y/Y, ahead of analysts' estimate of $5.68 billion. Q4 2021 worldwide da Vinci procedures grew approximately 19% compared with Q4...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

ViewRay sees revenue in line with market expectations: Q4 Prelim

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) reports fourth quarter preliminary revenue to be $20M in line with consensus. Full year revenue stands at $70M primarily from ten revenue units. The company received even new orders for MRIdian systems totaling ~$41M. A total of 28 orders were received for the year, representing a 65% growth over 17 total orders a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Lululemon Sees Revenue at Lower End of Expectations

Investing.com — Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU ) shares fell 5% after it told investors Monday morning that the Omicron variant has affected the business, and it now expects earnings and revenue to be at the lower end of their respective ranges. The athletic apparel company said it "started...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

F45 Training expects record 2021 revenue

F45 Training Holdings Inc. FXLV, +1.09% said Monday that it expects record revenue for the fourth quarter and the full year. The announcement came ahead of the ICR Conference, taking place this week. For the fiscal full-year, F45 expects revenue of $133 million to $136 million, up from previous guidance for $132 million to $137 million. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $133.3 million. Net new studios are expected to total 310, up from previous guidance for 240 to 260. And net new franchises sold is expected to be 1,040, up from previous guidance in the range of 830 to 850. For the fourth quarter, the fitness franchisor expects revenue to grow 7% globally and 95% in the US. F45 shares began trading in July 2021. The stock slipped 0.2% in Monday premarket trading and have fallen 17.8% over the last three months. The S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Figs expects Q4 and full-year revenue to come in ahead of expectations

Figs Inc. FIGS, +13.18% said Monday that it expects fourth-quarter unaudited revenue of $128 million, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $120.4 million. And full-year unaudited revenue to be $419 million, up from previous guidance of $410 million and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $411.9 million. The updated revenue numbers come ahead of the ICR Conference, taking place this week. By 2025, Figs expects annual net revenue to reach $1 billion. Figs shares began trading in May 2021. The stock has tumbled 37.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

