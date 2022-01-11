United Airlines CEO says about 3,000 employees test positive for COVID-19

VF Corp. is the latest retail company to double down on vaccinations across office workers. The parent company for The North Face, Vans, Supreme and Timberland brands will begin to fire all U.S. office-based employees on Jan. 31 if they have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19., a company spokesperson confirmed to FN on Sunday. In October, VF said it was requiring all U.S. office-based employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 1. Those who have not been vaccinated by that date and do not have a religious or medical based accommodation will be terminated on Jan. 31. “Given easy access to effective vaccines...

INDUSTRY ・ 22 HOURS AGO