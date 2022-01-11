ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

United Airlines CEO says about 3,000 employees test positive for COVID-19

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – United Airlines Holdings Inc’s Chief Executive Scott Kirby said on...

hot96.com

healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WebProNews

United Airlines CEO Credits Vaccine Mandate With Saving Employee Lives

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby is crediting COVID vaccine mandates with saving the lives of his employees, with the company now going eight weeks without a death. Vaccine mandates are a controversial topic, but it appears Kirby is a fan. United Airlines established a company-wide vaccine mandate, threatening to fire employees that refused to comply.
INDUSTRY
Scott Kirby
TravelPulse

United Airlines Cutting Flights as Nearly 3,000 Workers Have COVID

How bad has the Omicron variant affected staffing shortages at airlines, which have endured a nearly three-week meltdown of delays and cancellations?. Just ask United Airlines. New Southwest CEO Says 2022 Will Still Be Transition Year for... Marriott Guests Can Now Purchase Travel Insurance When They... The Chicago-based carrier said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

Burned by COVID supply crunch, hospitals invest in U.S. mask-making

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Two days before Christmas, a cargo ship left Mumbai with a mask-making machine bound for Illinois-based OSF HealthCare, which will use the equipment to make its own N95 masks. It isn’t the hospital group’s first foray into manufacturing. After COVID-19 border closures in early 2020...
HEALTH SERVICES
Footwear News

Ugg, Vans Parent Company to Start Firing Unvaccinated Employees

VF Corp. is the latest retail company to double down on vaccinations across office workers. The parent company for The North Face, Vans, Supreme and Timberland brands will begin to fire all U.S. office-based employees on Jan. 31 if they have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19., a company spokesperson confirmed to FN on Sunday. In October, VF said it was requiring all U.S. office-based employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 1. Those who have not been vaccinated by that date and do not have a religious or medical based accommodation will be terminated on Jan. 31.  “Given easy access to effective vaccines...
INDUSTRY
hot96.com

GE suspends COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement after U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling

CHICAGO (Reuters) – General Electric Co on Friday said it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement for employees after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling. The court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses – a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans – while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hot96.com

Italy reports 196,224 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 313 deaths

MILAN – Italy reported 196,224 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 220,532 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 313 from 294. Italy has registered 139,872 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe...
WORLD
The Independent

FAA sets rules for some Boeing 787 landings near 5G service

Federal safety officials are directing operators of some Boeing planes to adopt extra procedures when landing on wet or snowy runways near impending 5G service because, they say, interference from the wireless networks could mean that the planes need more room to land.The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that interference could delay systems like thrust reversers on Boeing 787s from kicking in, leaving only the brakes to slow the plane.That “could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway,” the FAA said. Similar orders could be issued in the coming days for other planes. The FAA has asked Boeing and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hot96.com

U.S. approves possible $88 million sale of intelligence equipment to France

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of around $88 million worth of sensor pod suites and other equipment to France, according to an announcement made on Friday. British company BAE Systems is the principal contractor, the release from the Pentagon’s Defense Security...
U.S. POLITICS
hot96.com

Starbucks to nearly double spending with diverse suppliers by 2030

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Starbucks Corp will nearly double its spending with suppliers and vendors from underrepresented groups in North America by 2030 to $1.5 billion, it said on Tuesday. Dennis Brockman, Starbucks’ chief global inclusion and diversity officer, said the company believes it can use the COVID-19-related global...
BUSINESS

