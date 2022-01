The Cincinnati Reds have made their biggest splash in years on the international market today when they officially signed Venezuelan shortstop Ricardo Cabrera. While there hasn’t always been publications that have tracked and ranked the international free agents, since that did start the signing of Ricardo Cabrera is the biggest non-Cuban signing the team has ever had. Both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline rank the shortstop as the #3 overall player in this signing class, with one source telling me that they believe he’s the top player in the class.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO