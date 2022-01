It's a US holiday today so things may be a bit more quiet and subdued before all the action resumes tomorrow. The dollar is holding up after the gains last Friday, though narrow ranges are prevailing for the most part so far today. The yen is the laggard with USD/JPY climbing up to 114.50 after having traded down to a low of 113.48 on Friday.

CURRENCIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO