Bounce above the inside bar is possible. Continuation of uptrend above M H4. 1. Trend changed to bullish. The EUR/USD is bullish. It's a US holiday today - Martin Luther King Day so there is less volatility than usual. Stock markets and banks have slightly different holiday schedules in the market as we get things going in the new week. The EUR/USD is moving up and it should continue as the inside bar on the daily is showing a breakout to the upside. We can also spot diverging MAs as the trend is up. The first target is 1468 followed by 1.1517 and 1.1544.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO