Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Tuesday, January 11th

By Ryan Kelly
froggyweb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re learning more about Bob Saget’s death – I’ll tell you what...

froggyweb.com

The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
Mega 99.3

Betty White’s Final Words Will Leave You Reeling

Betty White's final words were nothing short of heart-wrenching and heartwarming. In a new interview with Page Six, White's former Mama's Family co-star Vicki Lawrence revealed how she discovered what the Golden Girl said before she passed away. Lawrence texted her former co-star Carol Burnett after she saw the news...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Bob Saget Recently Revealed His COVID-19 Battle

Watch: Bob Saget Dead at 65: Remembering the Comedian. Less than a week before his death, Bob Saget opened up about previously testing positive for COVID-19. It's unclear when he had the disease, though it seems he was not battling it at the time of his death because he performed a comedy show in Florida the day prior. No cause of death has been given for the comedian, who passed away at age 65 in his hotel room in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 9. Authorities said they found no signs of foul play or drug use.
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s ‘Private’ Funeral Plans Revealed: How Fans Can Honor Her In Lieu Of Public Service

Although Betty White will be laid to rest privately, fans of the TV icon can still be involved in honoring her legacy. Here’s how. Although she lived the majority of her life in the public eye, Betty White will get some privacy when she’s laid to rest at her upcoming funeral. “The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty’s wish,” the TV icon’s agent, Jeff Witjas, said in a statement to US Weekly on Jan. 5, four days after Betty passed away at age 99. “As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her,” Jeff added.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Steve Harvey Says Bob Saget Emailed Him Two Days Before He Died And Talks How ‘Hard’ It Was To Get Through It

The late Bob Saget made a lot of good friends over the course of his career, as evidenced by the various tributes that have poured in the days since his passing. Just about all of his Full House co-stars like Candace Cameron Bure and even Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen have responded and paid loving tribute to their friend and colleague. However, Saget has also received massive love from notable names within the comedy world, including Adam Sandler and Pete Davidson. Fellow comedian and TV personality Steve Harvey also knew Saget and revealed that he received an email from him just two days before his death. Now, he’s opening up about how “hard” it was to get through the message.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dana Delany Remembers Longtime Friend Bob Saget’s Magnetic Allure and Darkly Comedic Charms

Hollywood continues to mourn Bob Saget. The multi-hyphenate, whose portrayal of beloved dad Danny Tanner on Full House made him one of TV’s most popular fathers, had just launched a stand-up comedy tour when he died in Florida over the weekend at the age of 65. Here, fellow actor Dana Delany remembers her longtime friend. I’ve known Bob [Saget] for 35 years. We’re the same age, and we kind of started out together. Bob was one of those guys that you could just call out of the blue and get right back into the groove, and I’m so unhappy that I...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bob Saget Honored by ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ With Special Tribute

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” paid special tribute to Bob Saget, who was the original host of the ABC comedy show in the ’90s, after the iconic comedian died suddenly last week at the age of 65. The tribute aired at the beginning of Sunday’s episode, exactly one week after Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla. In the full tribute, current “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host Alfonso Ribeiro introduces the emotional segment, which highlights some of Saget’s best moments emceeing the show. the longest-running host in the 2000s and early 2010s. Saget hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997,...
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence After His Death

On Monday (January 10th), Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo broke her silence about the Full House star’s sudden passing in a new statement. In her statement to People, Rizzo reveals that Bob Saget was her absolute everything. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief,” the Full House star’s wife shared. “I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans, and his peers.”
CELEBRITIES

