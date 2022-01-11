ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA General Manager Feels Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo is League's Second-Best Center

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 6 days ago
At least one NBA general managers believes there is only one better center than the Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo.

The website HoopsHype polled 17 league executives to rank the top players under the age of 25. Adebayo checked in at No. 9. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic topped the list.

Here's what one GM said about Adebayo:

“I think he’s the best big in the league behind Nikola Jokic because of his athletic versatility, his passing, he can play big or small, and guard on the perimeter,” one NBA general manager told HoopsHype. “I’m thinking about the playoffs, not the regular season. He can beat Rudy Gobert down the floor and guard Joel Embiid. He can match up with Giannis Antetokounmpo if the Bucks go small. He’s good at preventing guys from getting to their spots and taking comfortable shots. I don’t know what else you want from your five?”

Adebayo was having arguably the best season of his career before underdoing thumb surgery in early December. He was averaging 18.2 points and 10.2 rebounds in 18 games.

Miami Heat's Dewayne Dedmon Could Return Wednesday against Atlanta Hawks

Miami Heat Check In At No. 6 in Latest Power Rankings

The Heat are hoping Adebayo returns in the next couple weeks. In his absence, center Omer Yurtseven used the opportunity to become a breakout star. He has been among the league's top rookies and became the first newcomer to record 15 rebounds in four straight games since Shaquille O'Neal in 1992-93.

Here's the full list of HoopsHype's top players under 25.

