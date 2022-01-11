ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Azorra orders 22 A220 Family aircraft

worldairlinenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbus has signed a purchase agreement with Azorra for twenty-two A220 Family aircraft including twenty...

worldairlinenews.com

Comments / 0

 

simpleflying.com

Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Airlines Mulling $1.8 Billion Aircraft Order

Hong Kong-based startup carrier Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) is considering a $1.77 billion order for its upcoming fleet. The airline is deciding between the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A321neo for its network across mainland China and Asia. GBA currently cannot start scheduled flights until receiving full regulatory approval. MAX...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flying Magazine

Passion and Purpose Fuel Lives and Aircraft

A mug from his father is a constant reminder of the writer's history with aviation. [Courtesy: Richard Scarbrough]. Your Bonanza is making a funny noise. That is not at all what you wanted to hear when you pulled out of the hangar and taxied out. Also, during your last trip for a $100 hamburger, the engine didn’t quite make the power you thought it should. What do you do now?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

EGO Airways’ operating permit is suspended

EGO Airways’ operating permit was suspended by the ENAC on January 4, 2022. The company launched operations on March 30, 2021 using an Embraer ERJ 190 operated by German Airways. German Airways previously decided to pull its aircraft from the lease agreement. The pictured I-EGOA was ferried from Parma...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Airbus achieves 2021 commercial aircraft delivery target

Airbus SE delivered 611 commercial aircraft to 88 customers in 2021, demonstrating resilience and recovery with progress on ramp-up plans. “Our commercial aircraft achievements in 2021 reflect the focus and resilience of our Airbus teams, customers, suppliers and stakeholders across the globe who pulled together to deliver remarkable results. The year saw significant orders from airlines worldwide, signaling confidence in the sustainable growth of air travel post-COVID” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer. “While uncertainties remain, we are on track to lift production through 2022 to meet our customers’ requirements. At the same time we are preparing the future of aviation, transforming our industrial capabilities and implementing the roadmap for decarbonization.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Iraqi Airways receives its first Airbus A220-300

Iraqi Airways, the national carrier of Iraq, has taken delivery of its first out of five A220-300 (YI-ARF) aircraft from Mirabel, Canada. Upon entry into service, Iraqi Airways will become one of the first airlines to operate the A220 in the Middle East region. With the A220, Iraqi Airways will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

All-Airbus carrier Allegiant orders 50 Boeing B737 Max aircraft

US low-cost airline Allegiant Air has announced an order of 50 B737 Max aircraft, with deliveries set to begin in 2023. Nevada-based Allegiant is currently an all-Airbus carrier with 108 A319s and A320s, although it has previously operated B757 aircraft. The new order is split equally between the B737 Max...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mariposagazette.com

Hiking into aircraft history II

We continued following Cunningham Creek the following morning. As we increased in elevation tree cover became thinner, the ground cover stayed the same, this change made our search much easier following through this rugged canyon. Sometimes a personal reward happens by surprise even within the wilderness. The previous day was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Worlds 1st Airbus Private A220 Jet Delivered To Comlux

Airbus has announced today the delivery of the world’s first ACJ TwoTwenty, a business jet based on the A220-100, to launch customer Comlux. The aircraft is in flight at the moment, and should arrive with Comlux in Indianapolis shortly. Comlux is undertaking a VIP installation of the jet on behalf of FIVE, a hotel group based in Dubai.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
routesonline.com

First Breeze Airways A220 Arrives in Tampa

The new airline has 80 A220s on order and plans to start flying the first of them at TPA this spring. Tampa International Airport operations specialist Jordan Gottlieb spends plenty of time around the runways of TPA. He’s seen every type of plane from each airline that takes off and lands here.
TAMPA, FL
TravelPulse

Canada Jetlines Receives First A320-200 Aircraft

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. has taken delivery of its first A320-200 aircraft from aircraft lessor Jackson Square Aviation. “This is a milestone day for our team as we get to witness the inception of our branded fleet, with the delivery of our first aircraft,” shared Brad Warren, VP Maintenance Operations for Canada Jetlines.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flying Magazine

An Aircraft’s Tough Goodbye to a Longtime Home

Our last flight out of Tampa International Airport was short. After being based at KTPA for 38 years, we were nudged out to a nontowered reliever airport, KVDF, known as Tampa Executive Airport. The flight took six minutes to fly but has taken months to reconcile. Owning an airplane is...
TAMPA, FL
Aviation Week

Korean Air Inspects Aircraft Using Drone Swarm

Korean Air has demonstrated the visual inspection of an aircraft using multiple drones simultaneously. A demo event was held in a hangar in Seoul in December and the company plans to launch the inspection drones commercially in 2022. Airlines globally are introducing drones to improve workplace... Subscription Required. Korean Air...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Flybondi starts flights to the southernmost city in the world

Flybondi on January 15, 2022 launched a new route from its Buenos Aires hub at Ezeiza International Airport to Ushuaia in the province of Tierra del Fuego in southern Argentina. The flight arrived Ushuaia Malvinas Argentinas International Airport (below). Ushuaia is the southernmost city in the world and is a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

ITA Airways paints its first Airbus A319

The second aircraft with the new livery has entered the ITA Airways fleet. The second aircraft sporting the new blue livery has joined the ITA Airways fleet. It is an Airbus A319 (EI-IMN) dedicated to the Olympic champion Pietro Mennea, who was known with the nickname of “The Arrow of the South” and was the man of records in terms of speed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

United Airlines is temporarily curbing its flights due to surging Omicron

Happy New Year – I want to start this message with a thank you. Our frontline teams continue to put in a tremendous effort during what I know is an incredibly challenging and stressful time – the Omicron surge has put a strain on our operation, resulting in customer disruptions during a busy holiday season. I appreciate your professionalism, creativity, and caring approach – it’s really made all the difference in helping us manage the impact on our customers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

