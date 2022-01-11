ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Kai Wagner transfer saga continues

By Tim Lovenguth
phillysportsnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that the Union’s standout left-back Kai Wagner wants to move to a European club this month. On Monday, USA Today’s Kristian Dyer reported that Wagner was gaining interest from the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, and Super Lig (the top Turkish league.) Could it be that the Union...

phillysportsnetwork.com

