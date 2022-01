Wolves skipper Conor Coady was delighted after ending his six-year Molineux goal drought.The defender scored his first home league goal for Wolves in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Southampton.Raul Jimenez’s penalty and Adama Traore’s stoppage-time strike left the hosts eighth in the Premier League despite James Ward-Prowse’s stunning free-kick for the Saints.It was Coady’s first home goal since scoring in the League Cup against Crawley in 2016.The England international told the club’s website: “It’s not a good enough stat that, is it, really? I enjoyed that more than anything because I’ve waited to score at this ground in the Premier...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO