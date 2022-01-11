ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Driver Couldn’t Wait to Stop Being a Gucci

 6 days ago

It should come as no surprise that Adam Driver has had a banner year. Starring in three buzzworthy films and working twice with director Ridley Scott, the performer also had time to strip down and swim with a horse in the ocean for a much-talked-about Burberry ad. For W's annual Best...

The Independent

Adam Driver explains why he hasn’t been to a wrap party since Girls

Adam Driver has admitted he never goes to wrap parties any more.The actor, who most recently starred in House of Gucci, says he has not been to a party after finishing a shoot since he was in the TV series Girls, which ended in 2017.He told W magazine he usually leave jobs “immediately”, adding: “I haven’t been to a wrap party since Girls. I just want to get the character out of my system and go home.”In Girls, Driver played aloof hipster Adam Sackler, a character who dates both Lena Dunham’s character Hannah and Jemima Kirke’s Jessa.The actor continued:...
CELEBRITIES
People

Adam Driver Doesn't Attend Wrap Parties So He Can 'Immediately' Get a Character 'Out of My System'

Adam Driver doesn't mind missing out on the fun after finishing a job. Recently speaking with W Magazine for the outlet's Best Performances issue, the 38-year-old actor opened up about his proclivity to step out of character "immediately" after completing a movie. He revealed that he didn't even attend the wrap party after finishing House of Gucci because he couldn't wait to stop playing the role.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Saniyya Sidney Is a Born Winner

Saniyya Sidney wears a Giorgio Armani dress; Bulgari necklace; Celine by Hedi Slimane bag and sandals. At just 15 years old, Saniyya Sidney has already worked alongside such industry giants as Denzel Washington in Fences, Ryan Murphy in American Horror Story: Roanoke, and soon, Viola Davis in Showtime’s The First Lady. But it’s her star turn playing Venus Williams in King Richard that will perhaps forever change the game for the young talent. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, the 2022 Critics Choice Awards nominee discusses meeting the real-life tennis legend and bonding with Will Smith on set.
TENNIS
IndieWire

Jared Leto Wants to Make a ‘House of Gucci’ Prequel with Al Pacino

Jared Leto has attracted plenty of attention for his role as Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s star-studded “House of Gucci.” The Oscar-winning actor transformed himself under layers of makeup to play the black sheep of the legendary fashion family. The performance has generated quite a bit of Best Supporting Actor buzz for Leto, who previously won for 2013’s “Dallas Buyers Club.” And if Leto gets his way, he might not be done with his “Gucci” character just yet. Appearing for an interview on “The Jess Cagle Show” on SiriusXM, Leto heaped praise on his co-star Al Pacino, whom he called “one...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Jeff Goldblum takes to catwalk for Prada in Milan

Miuccia Prada looked to Hollywood for inspiration as the Italian luxury label unveiled its Autumn-Winter 2022-23 collection on Sunday using 10 actors including Hollywood A-lister Jeff Goldblum to model the classical chic menswear, all the while bending some rules. Among them were David Lynch favourite Kyle MacLachlan ("Twin Peaks"), Jeff Goldblum ("The Fly", "Jurassic Park"), Asa Butterfield ("Sex Education") and Thomas Brodie-Sangster ("Bright Star"). Some seemed out of their element, despite their wealth of experience as actors. Prada said it wanted to use "real men, recognised figures... who offer a new facet of reality" as actors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

Simon Rex Takes Nothing For Granted

The actor Simon Rex gets bored in the desert town of Joshua Tree, California, which he calls home. That's the point, he insists. "I'm overstimulated in Los Angeles or New York or San Francisco or wherever there's too many people," he tells W. "Moving to Joshua Tree was never a full-time plan. It was more to decompress from the chaos of the city, get into nature, and breathe, have space. It's been really amazing." Despite spending most of his time almost three hours outside of L.A., the actor and musician has still been plenty busy, making his starring-role debut in the critically acclaimed black comedy Red Rocket. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Rex tells Lynn Hirschberg about his childhood obsession with A Christmas Story and what being an only child taught him about a sense of humor.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
wmagazine.com

Cooper Hoffman Comes of Age

Growing up surrounded by film didn’t convince Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, that he wanted to be an actor. No, that happened when he had his first reading with Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza. After that, a love for acting formed, but he had to prove to Anderson, a lifelong family friend who wasn’t handing out any favors, that he was right for the part. Luckily, he was able to make his case, and the Hoffman/Anderson legacy continued on with another generation. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Hoffman discusses bonding with Alana Haim during Anderson’s thorough audition process, growing up surrounded by Anderson’s movies, and his love for tear-jerker Disney stories.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Anthony Ramos Takes the Lead

Back in 2015, when Lin-Manuel Miranda was putting together the original cast for Hamilton, he tapped a young Anthony Ramos in a dual role that included playing his Hamilton's son, Philip. Three years later, Ramos would play Usnavi, a character loosely based on Miranda in In the Heights at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Upon seeing Ramos in the role, the playwright took to Twitter and likened the joy of watching Ramos to that of a proud father watching his son follow in his footsteps. So, perhaps it was destined that Ramos’s first leading role in a major studio film would be reprising the part for Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of In the Heights. For W’s Best Performances issue, Ramos muses on the teachers who inspired him, angering his mom by listening to Eminem, and why his electricity bill almost forced him to take another role instead.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Lucien Laviscount, Evan Mock Attend Fendi Men’s Fall 2022 Show in Milan

Click here to read the full article. FENDI’S HEARTTHROBS: Fendi helped bring some front row attention to a men’s fashion week that has been much more about safety and the clothes than celebrity-gawking. Actor Lucien Laviscount, the most recent addition to the “Emily in Paris” cast, and Evan Mock, of “Gossip Girl” fame, turned up to support the Italian brand, both dutifully excited.More from WWDAntonio Marras Men's Fall 2022Vien Men's Fall 2022MSGM Men's Fall 2022 Laviscount, who donned Fendi’s single-breasted Klein blue suit and matching logo-ed fluid shirt, said it was his first time in Milan. Talking about “Emily in Paris,” the hit...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NewsTimes

How ‘House of Gucci’ Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras Could Make Oscar History

Lady Gaga’s transformation into Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” is one of the highlights of the awards race, landing the film on the Oscar shortlist in makeup and hairstyling prior to the Jan. 30 bake-off. Should the film earn a nomination, Gaga’s hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras, who is of Vietnamese-Filipino descent and is part of the Oscar shortlisted team, would be just the second Asian American to be nominated in the category.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Jonah Hill Is Unstoppable

Jonah Hill wears a Marni pajama shirt and pajama pants; Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock slides; his own hat and sunglasses. In Adam McKay’s satire Don’t Look Up, a movie full of Hollywood’s most famous faces, Jonah Hill certainly holds his own. For a role he says he based partially on Fyre Festival fraudster Billy McFarland and partially on the Rich Kids of Instagram, Hill had to forge quick chemistry with Meryl Streep (his character is both the son and the chief of staff of Streep’s President Janie Orlean). Thankfully, he was already acquainted with one of the film’s other megastars, Leonardo DiCaprio. For W’s Best Performances issue, Hill talks Birkin bags, his idea for a Superbad sequel, and being extremely late to Game of Thrones mania.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Lady Gaga Isn’t Afraid to Let Herself Go

To take on the role of Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her former husband, Maurizio Gucci, Lady Gaga had to truly become Patrizia. That meant wearing 54 different hairstyles, employing method acting, living in Italy, and adopting the mannerisms and Italian accent of the socialite. For W's Best Performances issue, the star gives insight into her analysis of the character, her process, and why she thought Patrizia might have sent a swarm of flies to follow her around.
THEATER & DANCE
newyorkcitynews.net

Adam Driver reveals he doesn't attend film wrap parties

Washington [US], January 14 (ANI): Hollywood actor Adam Driver has revealed that he doesn't mind missing out on the fun after finishing a job. According to People magazine, Driver recently spoke for a magazine's Best Performances issue. The 38-year-old actor opened up about his proclivity to step out of character "immediately" after completing a movie.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Andrew Garfield Finds His Voice

A lot of preparation had to be done before Andrew Garfield could take on the role of Jonathan Larson in Tick Tick... BOOM! For one, he had to slip out of his thick Jim Bakker accent from filming The Eyes of Tammy Faye and into the bare-bones bohemian style of the late composer. The British-American actor also had to contend with the passing of his mother, who succumbed to cancer in late 2019. And, he had to learn how to sing. Though Tick Tick… BOOM!’s director, Lin-Manuel Miranda, locked in on Garfield for the part of Larson after seeing him in the 2017 revival of Angels in America, Garfield had never sung a tune outside of his shower or the karaoke bar. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Garfield explains how he entered Larson’s world, learned to sing “to the back of the galaxy,” and came to love Stephen Sondheim.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Dakota Johnson Finds Joy in the Mundane

In The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, Dakota Johnson plays Nina, a young mother on vacation in Greece who becomes an object of obsession. The film is based on an Elena Ferrante novel of the same name and follows a woman named Leda, played with searing pathos by Olivia Colman, whose interactions with Nina force her to confront memories of raising her own two daughters. While the story takes a dark psychological turn, it sounds like the filming, which took place on a remote island in the fall of 2020, had the opposite vibe. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Johnson tells Lynn Hirschberg about the cast’s late-night hotel room hangouts, going deep with Gyllenhaal, and her Hollywood childhood.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Leslie Odom Jr. Embraces His Inner Anti-Hero

Leslie Odom Jr. wears a Gucci coat and shoes; Casablanca Paris jacket, scarf blouse, and pants; Bulgari watch. Leslie Odom Jr. has perfected the role of the bad guy. Or, more accurately, the guy who did some not-so-great things, but maybe doesn’t totally deserve the title of “bad guy.” The actor who shot to fame originating the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway smash Hamilton has now caught The Sopranos fans’ attention as Harold McBrayer in The Many Saints of Newark. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Odom Jr.—fresh off a year of critical acclaim for his portrayal of Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami...—discusses why his mom might not be too happy with two of his standout roles, his not-so-gifted childhood, and his date with Ne-Yo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Jared Leto Went Completely Nuts for House of Gucci

The part of Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci wasn’t intended for Jared Leto. The actor originally received the script for another role, but after reading it, he couldn’t see himself as anyone other than the striving former head designer of the Italian house. “I didn’t know what he looked like, what he sounded like, but I really related to his desire to be an artist,” Leto says. When he connected with the film’s director, Ridley Scott, Leto made his intention for the portrayal clear: “I’m going to go completely fucking nuts,” he says he told Scott, who, in turn, indulged the performance. (“To his credit, he really let the inmates run the asylum for a bit,” Leto says.) For W’s annual Best Performances issue, the star, who recently turned 50, discusses how he dug deep into Paolo’s loafers, why he has no plans to see the film, and his Capricorn tendencies.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

