ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kristen Stewart Rises to the Royal Challenge

wmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristen Stewart may not care if she gets an Oscar nomination for her stirring turn as Princess Diana in Spencer, but the odds are in her favor. The 31-year-old says she plunged new depths of emotion in order to channel the fragility and disquietude of the beloved royal at a moment...

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 9

Related
Daily Mail

Princess Diana's former voice coach says Kristen Stewart's performance in Spencer is 'not comfortable to watch' and fails to capture the royal's 'true spirit'

A former royal aide has said Kristen Stewart's performance as Princess Diana in the film Spencer is 'not comfortable to watch'. Stewart Pearce, a private voice and presence coach for the late Princess of Wales, said Diana's true spirit was not captured by Stewart, 31, whose movements were 'jerky' rather than 'graceful'.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Looks Perfectly Vintage in Yellow Chanel Outfit With Beehive Hair for W Magazine Cover

Kristen Stewart graced the cover of W Magazine looking straight out of the ’60s. W Magazine profiled the actress along with nine other actors, including Lady Gaga and Denzel Washington for their standout film performances in the past year. On her cover, Stewart was styled by Sara Moonves in a yellow tweed matching jacket and skirt, courtesy of Chanel. Her hair was styled in the popular ’60s beehive. She also wore one yellow glove. Stewart was included in the magazine’s roundup for her performance in “Spencer,” the biopic on Princess Diana in which Stewart starred as the late royal. Her interview featured...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Pablo Larraín
Person
Jillian Dempsey
Distractify

How to Watch Kristen Stewart Transform Into Princess Di in 'Spencer'

Although the 2022 Golden Globes were different from any other year — no broadcast, no ceremony, and no celebrities — we’re still thankful for their help with Oscar prep. And this year, the Golden Globes reminded us that if we haven’t yet seen Kristen Stewart take on the role of Princess Diana in Spencer, it’s time to change that.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Disappointed With Kristen Stewart After Princess Diana Portrayal For 'Spencer'? [Report]

There have been speculations saying that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not having any of Kristen Stewart's portrayal of Princess Diana for "Spencer." One article claimed that the couple is disappointed with the actress, and they have been keeping distance from her when they get invited for an award show. Based on the latest report from OK! Magazine, the Duke of Sussex has been "pretty appalled" by Stewart's dark and disturbing portrayal of his late mother despite getting much recognition for it.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Kristen Stewart Discusses Marriage to Dylan Meyer and 'Twilight' In Interview

31-year-old Kristen Stewart may be far from her days playing the teen love interest of a vampire, but she still remembers the role of Bella Swan in Twilight fondly. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Matt Cohen, Stewart said she was aware that the franchise was experiencing a resurgence amongst young people after getting added to Netflix's streaming library.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

SAG awards: Kristen Stewart, Alana Haim, Leonardo DiCaprio and the other big snubs on nomination night

Kristen Stewart, Alana Haim, and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the actors who didn’t receive Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award nominations despite acclaimed performances last year. The full list of nominees for the 28th SAG Awards was unveiled by Tick, tick...BOOM! actor Vanessa Hudgens and Dopesick star Rosario Dawson during an Instagram Live on Wednesday (12 January). Across film categories, The Power of the Dog, House of Gucci, Belfast, CODA, King Richard, and Being The Ricardos earned the most nominations. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog won its cast members acting nominations,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W
wmagazine.com

Saniyya Sidney Is a Born Winner

Saniyya Sidney wears a Giorgio Armani dress; Bulgari necklace; Celine by Hedi Slimane bag and sandals. At just 15 years old, Saniyya Sidney has already worked alongside such industry giants as Denzel Washington in Fences, Ryan Murphy in American Horror Story: Roanoke, and soon, Viola Davis in Showtime’s The First Lady. But it’s her star turn playing Venus Williams in King Richard that will perhaps forever change the game for the young talent. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, the 2022 Critics Choice Awards nominee discusses meeting the real-life tennis legend and bonding with Will Smith on set.
TENNIS
Variety

SAG Nominations 2022: 19 Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Kristen Stewart to Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and ‘Pose’

The SAG Awards are usually good for a few shockers, but there’s rarely one as big as this year’s omission of Kristen Stewart for her heralded performance in “Spencer.” That puzzling absence tops the list of head scratchers, but there were some fun surprises on the film side as well, including the first major nod for Bradley Cooper’s turn in “Licorice Pizza” and a strong showing for “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog.” Meanwhile, it was just two years ago that the SAG Awards made history by awarding the Korean-language drama “Parasite” as best cast in a motion...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kristen Stewart Looks Identical To Twiggy In Wild New Shoot For ‘W Magazine’: Photos

From ‘Twilight’ to Twiggy, Kristen Stewart proves she can do it all as she modeled ’60s-style fashion in her ‘W’ cover shoot. Kristen Stewart brought Twiggy vibes to her W Magazine cover shoot. The Spencer actress sported two iconic looks for the shoot that were a total blast from the past, channeling the 1960’s. In the look featured on the main cover, Kristen rocks a canary yellow, tweed jacket and matching mini skirt. She pulls off the signature bouffant hairstyle of the time while donning a glove in one hand and holding up a yellow rose in the other. Even though the overall look is quite perky, the actress’ signature edgy attitude still radiated through the snap.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wmagazine.com

Jennifer Hudson Rocks Steady

More than 15 years ago, a starstruck Jennifer Hudson had just wrapped up a season of singing competition series American Idol when she met Aretha Franklin, her idol. The inimitable star told Hudson, who would then go on to win a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance as Effie in Dreamgirls, that she was in the planning stages of a biopic, and she wanted Hudson to portray her. After receiving Franklin’s blessing, Hudson’s dream came true: She starred as the Queen of Soul in Respect, the 2021 film that focused on the legend’s rise to international superstardom. In order to channel the icon, she donned 83 costumes, 11 wigs, and let her powerhouse vocals do the talking. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Hudson explains her process.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Cooper Hoffman Comes of Age

Growing up surrounded by film didn’t convince Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, that he wanted to be an actor. No, that happened when he had his first reading with Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza. After that, a love for acting formed, but he had to prove to Anderson, a lifelong family friend who wasn’t handing out any favors, that he was right for the part. Luckily, he was able to make his case, and the Hoffman/Anderson legacy continued on with another generation. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Hoffman discusses bonding with Alana Haim during Anderson’s thorough audition process, growing up surrounded by Anderson’s movies, and his love for tear-jerker Disney stories.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Simon Rex Takes Nothing For Granted

The actor Simon Rex gets bored in the desert town of Joshua Tree, California, which he calls home. That's the point, he insists. "I'm overstimulated in Los Angeles or New York or San Francisco or wherever there's too many people," he tells W. "Moving to Joshua Tree was never a full-time plan. It was more to decompress from the chaos of the city, get into nature, and breathe, have space. It's been really amazing." Despite spending most of his time almost three hours outside of L.A., the actor and musician has still been plenty busy, making his starring-role debut in the critically acclaimed black comedy Red Rocket. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Rex tells Lynn Hirschberg about his childhood obsession with A Christmas Story and what being an only child taught him about a sense of humor.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Elite Daily

Kristen Stewart Already Knows What She's Wearing To Her Wedding

Step to the side, Edward Cullen: Kristen Stewart’s about to get married IRL. The actor — who rose to fame through films like Twilight, and has stirred up Oscar buzz with her latest role in Spencer — announced her engagement to fellow actor and screenwriter Dylan Meyer in the fall of 2021. And, in early 2022, Stewart shared that she and Meyers are already busy ironing out the details — including what Stewart will wear on the big day.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Jonah Hill Is Unstoppable

Jonah Hill wears a Marni pajama shirt and pajama pants; Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock slides; his own hat and sunglasses. In Adam McKay’s satire Don’t Look Up, a movie full of Hollywood’s most famous faces, Jonah Hill certainly holds his own. For a role he says he based partially on Fyre Festival fraudster Billy McFarland and partially on the Rich Kids of Instagram, Hill had to forge quick chemistry with Meryl Streep (his character is both the son and the chief of staff of Streep’s President Janie Orlean). Thankfully, he was already acquainted with one of the film’s other megastars, Leonardo DiCaprio. For W’s Best Performances issue, Hill talks Birkin bags, his idea for a Superbad sequel, and being extremely late to Game of Thrones mania.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy