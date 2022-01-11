Kristen Stewart Rises to the Royal Challenge

The actor Simon Rex gets bored in the desert town of Joshua Tree, California, which he calls home. That's the point, he insists. "I'm overstimulated in Los Angeles or New York or San Francisco or wherever there's too many people," he tells W. "Moving to Joshua Tree was never a full-time plan. It was more to decompress from the chaos of the city, get into nature, and breathe, have space. It's been really amazing." Despite spending most of his time almost three hours outside of L.A., the actor and musician has still been plenty busy, making his starring-role debut in the critically acclaimed black comedy Red Rocket. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Rex tells Lynn Hirschberg about his childhood obsession with A Christmas Story and what being an only child taught him about a sense of humor.

JOSHUA TREE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO