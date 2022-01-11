ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cate Blanchett Keeps on the Sunny Side

Cover picture for the articleThe plot of Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley could be boiled down to a game of cat and mouse. Cate Blanchett’s Lilith is hell-bent on exposing Bradley Cooper’s Stan as a quack, and she sure doesn’t mind taking the purported mentalist’s girlfriend, played by Rooney Mara, down with him. (Suffice to...

Fox News

Audrey Hepburn’s son reacts to news of Rooney Mara playing ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ star in biopic

Audrey Hepburn’s son is speaking out amid news that Rooney Mara is playing the late actress in a new biopic. On Thursday, Variety confirmed that a film about the iconic actress starring the 36-year-old is in the works at Apple. Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino of "Call Me by Your Name" fame is attached to the project with Mara producing. "The Giver" co-writer Michael Mitnick is also on board to write the script.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Was “Devastated” When Cate Blanchett Dropped Out Of ‘Being The Ricardos’

When the discussion about “Being the Ricardos” is brought up, most people talk about the casting controversy surrounding Aaron Sorkin’s picks to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, respectively. A lot has already been made about the Bardem/Arnaz situation, but apparently, there’s a bit more to the Kidman situation than just fans being upset over her being chosen. In fact, well before Kidman was attached and before Aaron Sorkin was brought on to write and direct, there was another A-lister signed to take on the lead role in the film—Cate Blanchett.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Don’t Look Up’ Stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett on Finding Humor in the End of the World

In a new video released by Netflix, “Don’t Look Up” stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Lawrence as well as Adam McKay discussed why they felt moved to make a comedy about the end of the world. In the film, astronomy Ph.D. candidate Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) discovers a comet heading towards Earth big enough to wipe out the planet — but the world doesn’t seem to care. With an all-star cast of A-list actors and comedians, the film serves as an allegory about the climate crisis and other apocalyptic events, but makes room for humor along the way. “You can’t...
MOVIES
BBC

15 films to look out for in the Oscars race

It's hard to talk about film right now without mentioning Covid. The virus has had a significant impact on cinema audiences as well as release patterns. But as always in showbiz, the award-giving must go on in some shape or form, and there is a crop of exceptional pieces of film-making in possible contention for this year's Oscars.
MOVIES
Vulture

Watch Cate Blanchett and Jimmy Fallon Plank on The Tonight Show

New Year’s resolutions! Celebs have them too, apparently. Well, some celebs. Cate Blanchett didn’t make any this year, but she did recently find a list of resolutions from 2008. She told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she hadn’t done even one in the 14 years since writing it. Fallon, on the other hand, has vowed to get absolutely jacked in the New Year. Great. He can join Joe Rogan and Carrot Top on some kind of absolutely demented tour sponsored by human growth hormone. Blanchett, in classic domme fashion, demanded Fallon do some burpees or planks right the fuck now on camera. They both got on the floor of their respective spaces and did a good 20-second plank. Clearly Fallon is only months away from joining the Henry Rollins Big Thick Neck Club. Congrats!
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

The Worst Person in the World’

Renate Reinsve can’t stand two-dimensional characters. No, she prefers them messy, chaotic, indecisive, or self-sabotaging—in other words, a lot like her character Julie, from Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World, an ambivalent, meandering millennial on the cusp of turning 30, living in Oslo, and constantly mucking up her own life. The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, struck a nerve for its audience and landed Reinsve the Best Actress award (leading her to also become the first Norwegian to take home the trophy). For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Reinsve opens up about her seemingly overnight success, and why she finds strength in a vulnerable character who is “stumbling around in her own chaos.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Cate Blanchett and Pedro Almodóvar are Finally Joining Forces

It’s finally happening! After 42 years in the business, Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar is making his first English-language feature film and he’s tapped Cate Blanchett to star, according to a report from Variety. After months of rumors, the two will join forces for an adaptation of Lucia Berlin’s short story collection A Manual for Cleaning Women, a project Almodóvar has been teasing for a while now. Though, considering the book includes 43 separate stories about women in demanding jobs, it’s unclear what form the adaptation will take.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Cooper Hoffman Comes of Age

Growing up surrounded by film didn’t convince Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, that he wanted to be an actor. No, that happened when he had his first reading with Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza. After that, a love for acting formed, but he had to prove to Anderson, a lifelong family friend who wasn’t handing out any favors, that he was right for the part. Luckily, he was able to make his case, and the Hoffman/Anderson legacy continued on with another generation. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Hoffman discusses bonding with Alana Haim during Anderson’s thorough audition process, growing up surrounded by Anderson’s movies, and his love for tear-jerker Disney stories.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jews Don’t Count? Helen Mirren ‘Jewface’ Row Over Golda Meir Portrayal Divides U.K. Entertainment Industry

In upcoming biopic “Golda,” Helen Mirren plays former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir during the 1973 Yom Kippur war, when Israel was invaded by a coalition of Arab states on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. While Mirren is not Jewish, “Golda” is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guy Nattiv (“Skin”), who is both Jewish and Israeli, and written by British screenwriter Nicholas Martin (“Florence Foster Jenkins”), who has previously worked with the organization U.K. Jewish Film. But in the U.K., where production wrapped last month, Mirren’s casting as one of history’s most heroic Jewish women has caused some disquiet. Actor...
MOVIES
KTVB

Cate Blanchett Says a Psychic Predicted Something Major About Her Family

Cate Blanchett's first experience with a psychic had such a chilling effect on her, it simultaneously left her longing for more and wanting nothing to do with it ever again. The Oscar winner revealed in an interview with W Magazine that over a decade ago, while playing a psychic in Sam Raimi's film The Gift, she decided that was the perfect time to sit for a reading. The subject about fortune telling came up in the interview because her latest project, the Guillermo Del Toro-directed film Nightmare Alley, is fully immersed in that world.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘A Manual For Cleaning Women’: Cate Blanchett To Produce & Star In Pedro Almodóvar’s First English-Language Feature

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley, Don’t Look Up) will produce and star in A Manual for Cleaning Women, the first English-language feature from Oscar-winning Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar (Parallel Mothers, Pain and Glory), Deadline has confirmed. The film in early stages of development is based on Lucia Berlin’s 43-part collection of short stories, examining the lives of women working a wide variety of demanding jobs. Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini will produce for Dirty Films, with Almodóvar for El Deseo, and Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer for New Republic Pictures. Pic is Almodóvar’s follow-up to Parallel Mothers, the Sony Pictures Classic...
MOVIES
womenandhollywood.com

Cate Blanchett to Star in “A Manual for Cleaning Women”

Cate Blanchett is about to get her hands dirty. The two-time Oscar winner, who broke out playing royalty in 1998’s “Elizabeth,” will star in “A Manual for Cleaning Women,” an adaptation of Lucia Berlin’s short story collection of the same name. Variety broke the news.
MOVIES
lincolnnewsnow.com

Cate Blanchett says a psychic predicted she would have four children

Cate Blanchett visited a psychic who correctly predicted she would have four children. The 52-year-old actress - who has Daniel, 20, Roman, 17, Ignatius, 13, and Edith, six, with husband Andrew Upton - revealed that when she was playing the role of a psychic in 'The Gift', she decided to visit a real one who ended up being right about "most things".
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Dakota Johnson Finds Joy in the Mundane

In The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, Dakota Johnson plays Nina, a young mother on vacation in Greece who becomes an object of obsession. The film is based on an Elena Ferrante novel of the same name and follows a woman named Leda, played with searing pathos by Olivia Colman, whose interactions with Nina force her to confront memories of raising her own two daughters. While the story takes a dark psychological turn, it sounds like the filming, which took place on a remote island in the fall of 2020, had the opposite vibe. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Johnson tells Lynn Hirschberg about the cast’s late-night hotel room hangouts, going deep with Gyllenhaal, and her Hollywood childhood.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Atlantic

The Tragedy of Hollywood’s Insufferable Smugness

In 2006, George Clooney won the Academy Award for Supporting Actor for his movie Syriana. He started his speech with an attempt at self-deprecating humor about his name becoming synonymous with winning an Oscar, playing the role of Batman, and winning People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” He went on to praise Hollywood celebrities for leading the dialogue on the AIDS crisis and civil rights, and making Hattie McDaniel the first Black person to win an Oscar. He ended by expressing his pride in being as out of touch with the rest of the world as Hollywood celebrities are accused of being, because, he argued, that distance allowed Hollywood to achieve progress in areas where the world hadn't caught up.
MOVIES
Deadline

Meryl Streep & Cate Blanchett Continue Record Streaks For SAG Award Film Nominations

Meryl Streep continues to be the most nominated feature performer at the SAG Awards, with a current total running count of 17 after her ensemble recognition in Wednesday’s nominations for Adam McKay’s Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up.  Overall, including TV noms, Streep counts 19 SAG nominations in her career including noms from such TV series as Big Little Lies (ensemble drama) in 2020 and a 2004 win for female lead actor in a TV movie/miniseries for HBO’s Angels in America. Cate Blanchett isn’t far behind, taking her SAG nom running total to second place among all feature performers from 14 to 16 today with a...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘Nightmare Alley': Find Out Why the Design of Cate Blanchett’s Office Gives a Clue to the Film’s Title

A version of this story about “Nightmare Alley” first appeared in the Below-the-Line Issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” like the 1946 novel on which it’s based and a prior 1947 film adaptation, tells one story split into two parts. The first half focuses on a traveling carnival in the late 1930s and the second relocates to the aristocratic and polished – though no less creepy – elite of Buffalo, New York, in 1941. Visually, from the big top tent down to the finest details of a silver gun with a marble handle, the movie is a flabbergasting feast for the eyes.
BUFFALO, NY
Deadline

‘Nightmare Alley’s Bradley Cooper, Guillermo Del Toro & J Miles Dale On Leaning Into B&W Version That Is Packing Specialty Houses & Broadening Its Run

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains plot details from Searchlight’s Nightmare Alley. EXCLUSIVE: The difference in stumping for awards in years past, compared to now — when a Covid encore with the catchy Omicron variant sent everyone back to their homes — is evident when Nightmare Alley star Bradley Cooper, director Guillermo del Toro and producer J. Miles Dale materialize on a Zoom call. It becomes clear they haven’t seen each other in person for awhile. “There he is, El Capitan,” Cooper says to del Toro; Dale tells Cooper they have to talk about Alvin Williams, the former Toronto Raptors player turned...
MOVIES

