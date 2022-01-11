Cate Blanchett Keeps on the Sunny Side

New Year’s resolutions! Celebs have them too, apparently. Well, some celebs. Cate Blanchett didn’t make any this year, but she did recently find a list of resolutions from 2008. She told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she hadn’t done even one in the 14 years since writing it. Fallon, on the other hand, has vowed to get absolutely jacked in the New Year. Great. He can join Joe Rogan and Carrot Top on some kind of absolutely demented tour sponsored by human growth hormone. Blanchett, in classic domme fashion, demanded Fallon do some burpees or planks right the fuck now on camera. They both got on the floor of their respective spaces and did a good 20-second plank. Clearly Fallon is only months away from joining the Henry Rollins Big Thick Neck Club. Congrats!

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO