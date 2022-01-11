Cate Blanchett Keeps on the Sunny Side

Renate Reinsve can’t stand two-dimensional characters. No, she prefers them messy, chaotic, indecisive, or self-sabotaging—in other words, a lot like her character Julie, from Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World, an ambivalent, meandering millennial on the cusp of turning 30, living in Oslo, and constantly mucking up her own life. The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, struck a nerve for its audience and landed Reinsve the Best Actress award (leading her to also become the first Norwegian to take home the trophy). For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Reinsve opens up about her seemingly overnight success, and why she finds strength in a vulnerable character who is “stumbling around in her own chaos.”
