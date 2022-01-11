ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Gemma Chan Creates Her Own Good Work

wmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGemma Chan's curriculum vitae spans genres, areas of interest, and even industries: At one point, the Crazy Rich Asians star was a model, and she started out with ambitions of pursuing a legal career. Now, her current status still transcends arbitrary titles: Sure, she's an actress (her latest role: starring as...

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

Saniyya Sidney Is a Born Winner

Saniyya Sidney wears a Giorgio Armani dress; Bulgari necklace; Celine by Hedi Slimane bag and sandals. At just 15 years old, Saniyya Sidney has already worked alongside such industry giants as Denzel Washington in Fences, Ryan Murphy in American Horror Story: Roanoke, and soon, Viola Davis in Showtime’s The First Lady. But it’s her star turn playing Venus Williams in King Richard that will perhaps forever change the game for the young talent. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, the 2022 Critics Choice Awards nominee discusses meeting the real-life tennis legend and bonding with Will Smith on set.
TENNIS
wmagazine.com

Jake Gyllenhaal Considers The Guilty Ones

When the Danish film The Guilty premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, much of the audience exited the screening in a state of adrenaline overload or distress. Jake Gyllenhaal, on the other hand, felt inspired: He couldn’t help but wonder what an American version would look like, and he soon took it upon himself to find out. The end result, shot over the course of just 11 days, stars Gyllenhaal as a cop who’s on desk duty as a 911 operator when a frantic woman (played by Riley Keough) calls in to report that she’s been abducted. Then, she promptly hangs up. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Gyllenhaal shares why he was so compelled to adapt The Guilty and recalls an entirely different anxiety-inducing experience: his early on-set encounter with Brad Pitt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Suzanna Son’s Unconventional Path to Red Rocket

Suzanna Son was on a date at the movies three years ago when she ran into director Sean Baker, the filmmaker who has a knack for plucking people off the street and turning them into stars. When his Red Rocket project finally took shape, she sent in a self-tape and landed the role of Strawberry, opposite former model and MTV VJ Simon Rex. In the film, she plays a teenage donut saleswoman who gets wrapped up in the seedy world of Mikey Saber (Rex), a former suitcase pimp visiting Texas from Los Angeles. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Son opens up about filming in a donut shop, hitting the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a wheelchair, and why her nude scenes in Red Rocket didn’t shake her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Cooper Hoffman Comes of Age

Growing up surrounded by film didn’t convince Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, that he wanted to be an actor. No, that happened when he had his first reading with Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza. After that, a love for acting formed, but he had to prove to Anderson, a lifelong family friend who wasn’t handing out any favors, that he was right for the part. Luckily, he was able to make his case, and the Hoffman/Anderson legacy continued on with another generation. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Hoffman discusses bonding with Alana Haim during Anderson’s thorough audition process, growing up surrounded by Anderson’s movies, and his love for tear-jerker Disney stories.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Chloé Zhao
wmagazine.com

Jonah Hill Is Unstoppable

Jonah Hill wears a Marni pajama shirt and pajama pants; Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock slides; his own hat and sunglasses. In Adam McKay’s satire Don’t Look Up, a movie full of Hollywood’s most famous faces, Jonah Hill certainly holds his own. For a role he says he based partially on Fyre Festival fraudster Billy McFarland and partially on the Rich Kids of Instagram, Hill had to forge quick chemistry with Meryl Streep (his character is both the son and the chief of staff of Streep’s President Janie Orlean). Thankfully, he was already acquainted with one of the film’s other megastars, Leonardo DiCaprio. For W’s Best Performances issue, Hill talks Birkin bags, his idea for a Superbad sequel, and being extremely late to Game of Thrones mania.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Lady Gaga Isn’t Afraid to Let Herself Go

To take on the role of Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her former husband, Maurizio Gucci, Lady Gaga had to truly become Patrizia. That meant wearing 54 different hairstyles, employing method acting, living in Italy, and adopting the mannerisms and Italian accent of the socialite. For W's Best Performances issue, the star gives insight into her analysis of the character, her process, and why she thought Patrizia might have sent a swarm of flies to follow her around.
THEATER & DANCE
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ETERNALS Star Gemma Chan Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos Featuring Harry Styles To Mark Disney+ Debut

Eternals arrived on Disney+ yesterday! Those who are subscribed to Disney's streaming service can now watch the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Spider-Man: No Way Home aside) at their leisure. The Disney+ release of Eternals even includes the IMAX Enhanced version of the film, which features a 1.90:1 aspect ratio meaning 26% more footage.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Studios Eternals#Aapi#W
wmagazine.com

Dakota Johnson Finds Joy in the Mundane

In The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, Dakota Johnson plays Nina, a young mother on vacation in Greece who becomes an object of obsession. The film is based on an Elena Ferrante novel of the same name and follows a woman named Leda, played with searing pathos by Olivia Colman, whose interactions with Nina force her to confront memories of raising her own two daughters. While the story takes a dark psychological turn, it sounds like the filming, which took place on a remote island in the fall of 2020, had the opposite vibe. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Johnson tells Lynn Hirschberg about the cast’s late-night hotel room hangouts, going deep with Gyllenhaal, and her Hollywood childhood.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Zazie Beetz Hits Her Stride

Zazie Beetz is perhaps best known for her role as the on-and-off-again girlfriend of Earn, played by Donald Glover on Atlanta. But this year, she's taken on a completely different genre—starring alongside Jonathan Majors and Regina King in Netflix’s neo-Western The Harder They Fall. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Beetz discusses her creative journey and the spiritual experience of horseback riding.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Kirsten Dunst Is In Control

When Kirsten Dunst was in her early 20s, the director Jane Campion sent her a letter proposing that they collaborate. It took roughly two decades, but the pair linked up—and in a turn of events they’d never have foreseen back then, they did so with Dunst’s fiancé, fellow actor Jesse Plemons. The end result is The Power of the Dog, and Dunst’s performance in it just might lead to what would somehow be a first for the 39-year-old actor: an Oscar. For W’s Best Performances issue, she reveals the secret to acting drunk and revisits that legendary Spider-Man kiss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Adam Driver Couldn’t Wait to Stop Being a Gucci

It should come as no surprise that Adam Driver has had a banner year. Starring in three buzzworthy films and working twice with director Ridley Scott, the performer also had time to strip down and swim with a horse in the ocean for a much-talked-about Burberry ad. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, the star of Annette, House of Gucci, and The Last Duel explains why his Juilliard training prepared him for filming during the pandemic, getting the Gucci walk out of his system, and why he hasn’t been to a Hollywood wrap party since the end of Lena Dunham’s Girls.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wmagazine.com

Tessa Thompson Has the Range

Tessa Thompson is a busy woman. Her ever-expanding oeuvre contains both major blockbusters, including two films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as thoughtful indie affairs like last year’s Sylvie’s Love and her latest, Passing. While at first Thompson wasn’t familiar with the 1929 Nella Larsen novella on which Passing is based, upon reading the original story and Rebecca Hall’s adaptation, she was blown away. Still, she was surprised when the black-and-white film about the intimate life of two Black women was celebrated at Sundance and later bought by Netflix, where it now lives. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, the actress discusses the construct of race, the erotic nature of being a god, and why kangaroos are her favorite marsupials.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Jared Leto Went Completely Nuts for House of Gucci

The part of Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci wasn’t intended for Jared Leto. The actor originally received the script for another role, but after reading it, he couldn’t see himself as anyone other than the striving former head designer of the Italian house. “I didn’t know what he looked like, what he sounded like, but I really related to his desire to be an artist,” Leto says. When he connected with the film’s director, Ridley Scott, Leto made his intention for the portrayal clear: “I’m going to go completely fucking nuts,” he says he told Scott, who, in turn, indulged the performance. (“To his credit, he really let the inmates run the asylum for a bit,” Leto says.) For W’s annual Best Performances issue, the star, who recently turned 50, discusses how he dug deep into Paolo’s loafers, why he has no plans to see the film, and his Capricorn tendencies.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

Kristen Stewart Rises to the Royal Challenge

Kristen Stewart may not care if she gets an Oscar nomination for her stirring turn as Princess Diana in Spencer, but the odds are in her favor. The 31-year-old says she plunged new depths of emotion in order to channel the fragility and disquietude of the beloved royal at a moment when she was on the verge of coming undone. Meanwhile, the actress’s personal life has been on a much more blissful trajectory. Last November, she announced that she was engaged to her longtime girlfriend Dylan Meyer and joked that Guy Fieri should officiate. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Stewart discusses growing up on camera, bringing Diana to life, and why singing Blink-182 is her safe place.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Harry Styles Is All Smiles on ‘Eternals’ Set With Gemma Chan

The latest Marvel movie, Eternals, hit theaters in November, but for those who didn’t get a chance to see it on the big screen — it’s now streaming on Disney+. To celebrate, Gemma Chan shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the Eternals set, hanging with the cast and crew. She also including some never-before-seen snaps of Harry Styles in costume as Eros/Starfox.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

CODA Star Emilia Jones Breaks Through

In CODA, which is an acronym for Child of Deaf Adults, the 19-year-old Welsh actress Emilia Jones stars as Ruby Rossi, the only hearing person in a deaf family. You might recognize Jones from the Netflix series Locke & Key, or, if you’re a particularly sharp observer, as a child in One Day, the 2011 romantic drama starring Anne Hathaway. And you’re definitely about to see a lot more of her: the CODA cast recently received the SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance with Jones generating buzz for her portrayal of Ruby, a teenager from a family of fishermen who have trouble coming to terms with her passion for singing. Here, she discusses her background, the Charlize Theron role that made her want to become an actress, and what was on her mind when she met Tom Hanks last year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Lauren Ridloff Steps Into Her Power

In Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, the director’s first Marvel film, a motley crew of immortal beings with superpowers band together and fight evil. One of those beings is Makkari, played by Lauren Ridloff, who uses her gift of superspeed to save humankind. Ridloff, who is deaf, got her start on Broadway before taking on roles in The Walking Dead and 2019’s Sound of Metal. With an MCU role and the larger platform that comes with it, she’s excited to educate audiences about what it means to be part of her community. “There's so much more to the deaf experience than being a signer. It's how to live in a space that is for a world which is auditory,” Ridloff told W last year. “How do you share that space? I'm really interested in talking about those things.” Here, she speaks with Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg about working with Zhao, her path to becoming an actress, and why the film Amélie means so much to her.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy