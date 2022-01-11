ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAT Strategic Metals Corp. Announces Completion of Detailed Review by WGM of its Large South Preston Uranium Exploration Property on the SW Margin of the Athabasca Basin, with Recommendations for Further Exploration

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ('CAT' or the 'Company') is very pleased to announce that the consulting firm Watts, Griffis and McOuat Ltd. ('WGM') of Toronto has completed an independent review of extensive historical and recent exploration data concerning areas on or...

