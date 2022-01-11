ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

There Are Very Few Homes for Sale in Sioux Falls, Here’s Why

By Marc Elliott, Dakota News Now
B102.7
B102.7
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A couple of days ago I was speaking with a guy who just started working here at the radio station. He mentioned the difficulties he and his wife were having right now trying to find a home to buy in Sioux Falls. The minute they find one they like,...

b1027.com

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

Cheap Flights Right Now out of Sioux Falls to Someplace Warm

Need to escape the deep freeze that is Sioux Falls in January and February?. Right now is a great time of the year to catch the next thing smokin' out of the Sioux Empire. My wife flew out to San Diego on Friday for a brief getaway with a friend and has been tormenting me with pictures of her sitting on the beach ever since she arrived.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

The Best Steakhouse Around is Just a Short Drive… To Iowa

Attention all steak lovers: If you haven't been to this wonderful eatery, it's worth the short drive to experience it. Tour of the 2022 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle. The 9th Annual Downtown Burger Battle begins January 1, 2022 and runs through the entire month. This year there are 27...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Business
Sioux Falls, SD
Real Estate
B102.7

Epic Growth: Sioux Falls is Now Home To More People Than Ever

The city of Sioux Falls has reached another milestone. Sioux Falls' Planning and Development Services Department now estimates the city's population at more than 200,000 people. In 2022 Sioux Falls' Population Hit 202,600. The new figure of 202,600 is 6,750 more residents than in 2021 and represents an increase of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

12 Items You Should Have On-Hand For A Power Outage

I grew up out in the sticks of upstate New York where we would lose power for days at a time during the winter. I also successfully survived Texas’ snowmageddon last year so, I know a thing or two about getting by without power. Sure, I’m not an expert but I definitely have some real-life experience here. Although some people may feel a bit strange about keeping a supply of certain items in the house “just in case”, it’s always better to be over-prepared than under and, believe me, you do not want to find out for yourself the hard way. In the event of a blackout, you need a reliable supply kit to get you by without power, and included below are just a few essentials to start with.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
B102.7

South Dakota Is a Great Place for College Graduates

Each and every year there is a whole new crop of college graduates launched into the 'real world', whether they're ready for it or not. Getting that degree is the first challenge. Finding the right place to put it to use can be a bit tricker. Recently, Insights by Lensa...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Housing Market#Dakota News Now#Covid
B102.7

Potentially Heavy Snow Event This Friday for Sioux Falls

After a mild week with above normal temperatures, Mother Nature could deal an end to that Thursday night into Friday (January 14) bringing 4 - 7" of snow. Winds up to 35 mph will hamper travel and should keep an eye out for rapidly changing weather conditions. The National Weather...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Did You Know Iowa is Home to the Eighth Wonder of the World?

This remarkable site draws over 100,000 visitors annually to a tiny town in Northwest Iowa. And the funniest part? Many residents of the Hawkeye State don't even know this impressive landmark. Surrounded by cornfields on all sides lies something so extraordinary, it has to be seen to be believed. Take...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
B102.7

Sioux Falls Roller Dollz Girl Writes and Produces Her Own Movie

A former Sioux Falls Roller Dollz girl has written and produced her own movie just in time for Valentine's Day. Longtime Roller Dollz member Leah Simmons recently made one of her lifelong dreams come true recently after she shot a movie that is described as kind of a roller derby slasher flick set right here in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

If You Like Snow, Sioux Falls Could Finish the Week With Plenty

Well, the fun couldn't last forever. It looks like Old Man Winter is poised to make a return to the Sioux Empire to end the workweek. Wednesday afternoon (Jan 12) The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Storm Watch for the counties in eastern South Dakota. Cities in the Watch include Sioux Falls, Brookings, and Sioux City. The Watch is in effect from late Thursday night through Friday evening.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

South Dakota Restaurant of the Year Announced

If you're looking for an award-winning restaurant in South Dakota, you don't always look in a city. Sometimes you have to look a few miles outside of town. The South Dakota Retailers Association held its 125th annual awards banquet on Monday. The winner of the Restaurant of the Year went to the Cattlemen's Club Steakhouse just outside of Pierre.
PIERRE, SD
B102.7

Guess What The Real Cost Of Smoking Is In South Dakota?

For those of you that smoke in South Dakota, have you ever wondered how much money that costs you out-of-pocket? It's nuts!. From the smokers I know they have told me it's the hardest habit to quit. If you are thinking about quitting smoking may be looking at these crazy high numbers will be just the motivation you need.
POLITICS
B102.7

Which South Dakota City Is among the 15 Safest in America?

Almost every day we're bombarded with stories reminding us how much the world has changed in the last couple of years. And while a majority of the bad news we're getting lately is health-related, there are other disturbing trends emerging across America. The FBI's most recent crime data shows that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
B102.7

7 of the 8 Worst Burgers Are Here in Sioux Falls

While you have enlisted in the Sioux Falls Burger Battle you are doing yourself a favor not to mention supporting the 27 local downtown Sioux Falls businesses. I haven't found a favorite of those yet but there is a lot to say about Chef Inspired food like the burgers you will find in this year's battle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy