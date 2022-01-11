ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Gold Terra Intersects Two High-Grade Zones at Yellorex: 19.74 g/t gold over 5.44 metres and 10.12 g/t over 3.73 metres, Campbell Shear Structure, Con Mine Property Option, NWT

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(FRA:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce positive assay results for drill hole GTCM21-022 drilled as part of the 2021 drilling program on the Yellorex Zone at the Con Mine Property ('Con Mine Option'), recently...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
resourceworld.com

Scottie drills 11.8 g/t gold over 6.57 metres at Scottie Gold Miune, British Columbia

Scottie Resources Corp. [SCOT-TSXV; SCTSF-OTC] reported drill assays from its 100%-owned Scottie Gold Mine target located in the Golden Triangle, northwestern British Columbia. Due to the parallel nature of the targeted veins, individual holes were designed to test multiple discreet targets. Highlight intercepts from the reported holes include: 11.8 g/t gold over 6.57 metres, 20.6 g/t gold over 2.22 metres and 37.2 g/t gold over 3.71 metres in the P, O and M zones, respectively. Refer to company press release for complete drill results.
METAL MINING
dallassun.com

Anaconda Mining Intersects 2.73 g/t Gold over 6.5 metres and 4.57 g/t Gold over 3.0 metres and Identifies New Shallow Mineralization at Goldboro

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX) (OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce final results from an infill diamond drill program (the 'Infill Drill Program') completed at the Company's 100%-owned Goldboro Gold Project ('Goldboro', or the 'Project') located in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, Nova Scotia. The Infill Drill Program was designed to upgrade both near-surface and underground Inferred Mineral Resources in an area between the two open pits outlined in the Feasibility Study for Goldboro announced on December 16, 2021. The drill program comprised 19 drill holes totaling 2,585.0 metres (BR-21-290 to 308). Assay results have been received for the final 9 drill holes (BR-21-300 to 308) (Exhibit A) of the Infill Drill Program, with assays for the first 10 drill holes (BR-21-290 to 299) reported in a news release dated October 12, 2021.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Gold79 Acquires the Sheep Trail Patented Claims at Its Gold Chain Project and Reports 51.9 g/t Gold from Initial Sampling

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the purchase of the Sheep Trail Group of patented claims and reports the initial sampling results from these claims. The patented ground, covering 113.2 acres, is immediately east of the Banner patented claims (Figure 1). It encompasses an extensively altered and mineralized zone which has been traced for over 1.2 kilometres within the Sheep Trail block, forming a portion of the approximately 10km North Oatman trend the Company is exploring at Gold Chain. Widespread, shallow mine workings (pre-1920) can be seen throughout the claim block. Preliminary grab samples of mine dumps have yielded up to 51.9 g/t Au and rock chip samples have returned up to 2.0 metres at 20.4 g/t Au.
METAL MINING
The Associated Press

New Found Intercepts 56.69 g/t Au Over 2.45m at the New Keats Footwall Zone Discovery

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2022-- New Found Gold Corp. (“ New Found ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce assay results from one diamond drill hole designed to expand the newly discovered high-grade gold zone found in the Keats footwall. This hole was drilled as part of the Company’s ongoing 400,000m diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Queensway Project (“ Queensway ”), located on the Trans-Canada Highway 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Campbell
resourceworld.com

Royal Fox drills 0.98 g/t gold over 20 metres at Philibert, Quebec

Royal Fox Gold Inc. [FOXG-TSXV] reported assay results from the 2021 diamond drilling campaign and results from historically drilled core not previously sampled on the optioned Philibert gold deposit, Chibougamau, Quebec. Highlights (grades uncut; lengths measured along hole) include DDH PB-21-318 that returned 0.98 g/t gold over 20.0 metres, including...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Endurance Reports New Drill Discovery of 15.7 gpt gold over 24.8 metres including 29.96 gpt gold over 4.1 metres on The Reliance Property

Endurance Gold Corporation (EDG – TSX.V) (the “Company”) is pleased to report a new drill discovery at the Eagle South area of the Reliance Gold Property (the “Property”) in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres (“km”) east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Mines#New Gold#Yellorex#Campbell Shear Structure#Con Mine Property Option#Gold Terra#Ygtff#Con Mine Option#Newmont Corporation#The Campbell Shear#Chairman Chief
mining.com

Filo Mining intersects high silver grade of 1,214 g/t, stock surges

Filo Mining (TSX: FIL) reported on Wednesday the initial assay results from drilling at its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit in Chile. A total of 5,000m of diamond drilling has been completed so far during the current program, with one hole (FSDH054) completed to a depth of 1,370m and another five holes underway. Assays have been received for approximately 2,100m of the length drilled to date.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Stuhini Exploration samples up to 28.5 g/t gold at Ruby, British Columbia

Stuhini Exploration Ltd. [STU-TSXV; STXPF-OTC] provided an update on gold exploration work at the 100%-optioned Ruby Creek project, 14 km east of Atlin, far northern British Columbia. Native gold was identified in two historic condemnation drill holes. Assays were returned of 5.72 g/t gold, 167 g/t silver, 0.18% copper and...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Cabral Gold drills 3.3 g/t gold over 11.9 metres at Cuiu Cuiu, Brazil

Cabral Gold Inc. [CBR-TSXV; CBGZF-OTC] reported assay results from the first stepout diamond drill hole testing the PDM basement target beneath the recently identified gold-in-oxide blanket, as well as results on two RC (reverse circulation) drill holes from the MG target within the Cuiu Cuiu gold district, Brazil. Highlights include...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Goliath drills 6.37 g/t AuEq over 35.72 metres at Golddigger, British Columbia

Goliath Resources Ltd. [GOT-TSXV; GOTRF-OTCQB] reported successful drill results from its 2021 maiden drill campaign on the Surebet discovery at the 100%-optioned Golddigger project in northwest British Columbia’s Golden Triangle where 100% of all 24 drill holes intersected significant intervals of gold-silver polymetallic mineralization over 1 km of strike, 1.1 km down dip and extended to 600 metres of vertical relief that remains open.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
StreetInsider.com

Snowline Gold Intersects 8.3 Grams per Tonne Gold Over 4.7 Metres Including 22.1 Grams per Tonne Over 1.1 Metres in 460 Meter Step-Over at Its Jupiter Zone, Einarson

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Diamond drill hole J-21-020 returned 8.3 g/t Au over 4.7 m in the first drill test of a new, covered target area at Jupiter. Quartz breccia hosts fine-grained visible gold assayed 22.1 g/t Au over 1.1 m...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Fireweed Zinc drills 10.41% zinc, 149.9 g/t silver over 7.99 metres at Macmillan Pass, Yukon

Fireweed Zinc Ltd. [FWZ-TS; FWEDF-OTCQB; 20F-FSE] reported further assay results from the 2021 drilling program at the 100%-owned Macmillan Pass project, Yukon, Canada, where an infill hole at Tom East encountered high-grade laminated mineralization. Hole TS21-001 intersected 10.41% zinc, 11.58% lead, and 149.9 g/t silver over 7.99 metres (true width...
resourceworld.com

Getchell Gold Corp. Continues to Demonstrate Continuity and Thickness of the Colorado SW Zone and Intersects 8.8 g/t Au over 8.2m at the Juniper Zone at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (“Getchell” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the results for holes FCG21-11 and FCG21-12 targeting the Colorado SW and Juniper gold zones at the Fondaway Canyon Gold project in Nevada. Key Highlights. Hole FCG21-11 intersected multiple significant gold...
NEVADA STATE
albuquerqueexpress.com

TDG Gold Corp. Drills 38.0 metres of 3.04 g/t Gold and 101 g/t Silver at Shasta Creek North, Toodoggone, B.C.

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') is pleased to announce drill results from drillholes SH21-007 and SH21-008 from its 2021 diamond drill program with both holes drilled approximately 150 metres ('m') north of the historical Shasta Creek Zone open pit. Drill intercepts include 38.0 m of 3.04 grams per tonne ('g/t') gold ('Au') with 101 g/t silver ('Ag') [4.30 g/t AuEq*] in drillhole SH21-008. Assay results were received directly from SGS Canada Inc. ('SGS') from TDG's Shasta project which is located in the Toodoggone District of north-central B.C. Results have been received directly from SGS Canada Inc. ('SGS') and whilst SGS has completed its QA/QC protocols for these results, a comprehensive internal Data Quality Analysis ('DQA') by TDG is still underway with subsequent assay results from the Shasta project still pending. Therefore, the results for the purposes of this news release are still considered preliminary.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Tru Precious Metals drills 2.13 g/t gold over 9.9 metres at Golden Rose, Newfoundland

Tru Precious Metals Corp. [TRU-TSXV; TRUIF-OTCQB] has completed the diamond drill program at its 100%-optioned flagship Golden Rose project in central Newfoundland. The drill program comprised a total of 22 HQ diamond drill holes for a total of 4,102.7 metres, covering both the Woods Lake gold zone prospect and the King George IV Lake (KG4) area of Golden Rose. The company has released assay results from two of these holes.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Newrange grab samples up to 47.34 g/t gold at Pamlico, Nevada

Newrange Gold Corp.’s [NRG-TSXV; NRGOF-OTCQB; X6C-FSE] new mapping and sampling program in the historic Central Mine area of its 100%-optioned Pamlico project in Nevada has indicated widespread gold mineralization with values up to 47.34 g/t. In keeping with the company’s renewed focus on the larger scale geological setting, and as there is little historical information from the mine itself, a preliminary program of mapping mineralized structures and sampling dump material from the numerous adits was undertaken to determine what had been mined in the past.
NEVADA STATE
StreetInsider.com

Ximen’s Drilled 374 Meters At Wild Horse Gold Property .36 G/T Gold Average Over 86 Meters

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB: XXMMF)(the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce results from drilling conducted last year at its newly acquired Wild Horse Gold property, located 15 kilometers northeast of Cranbrook in the Fort Steele Mining Division in southern British Columbia.
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Roscan Gold Further Expands Footprint at Mankouke South Intersects 16.0 gpt Gold over 8m and 11.88 gpt Gold over 6m at MS3

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Roscan Gold Corporation ('Roscan' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTCQB:RCGCF) is pleased to announce positive results (Figure 1) from an additional 2 Air Core (AC) and 14 Reverse Circulation ('RC') and Diamond Drilling ('DD') holes totaling 2,456 meters (m) at our Southern Mankouke Zone (MS3 targets). MS3 shows potential of a high-grade extension to the East and South, open at depth and to the North and South.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy