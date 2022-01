Leading crypto intelligence firm Santiment is revealing some bullish on-chain metrics that are developing for Litecoin (LTC) behind the scenes. LTC is trading at $148 at time of writing, down 64% from its all-time high of $410 in a hard downtrend. Despite this, Santiment says crypto whales may have other plans for the early Bitcoin (BTC) competitor.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO