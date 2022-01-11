ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Learn how to make soy candles at AVA

Gillette News Record
 6 days ago

Angelica Moskaliuk will be teaching how to make soy...

www.gillettenewsrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Bioethanol Fireplaces and Pits for Enjoying a Fire, Anywhere

A fireplace can make any home feel like a cozy cabin, but if you live in an apartment, condo, or you don’t have a flue, you might have assumed that owning one would be totally out of reach. But the truth is that there are fireplaces you can safely set up anywhere. The key is to choose the right fuel source, and one of the best options is bioethanol. A bioethanol fireplace can be set up indoors, even in a small apartment. Or, if you want an option for entertaining outdoors, you can invest in a clean-burning outdoor pit. Chemically, bioethanol...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

These Versatile Coffee Tables Include a Lift-Up Desktop and Hidden Storage Space

Finding the right coffee table for your living room can be the difference between making the space and breaking the space. The correct choice can be just the finishing touch you’ve been looking for. But what if we told you there are coffee tables which don’t just look great, they also provide functional storage space and a handy place to work at the same time? We are talking about the best lift-top coffee tables. From the outside, lift-top coffee tables appear just like their ‘normal’ coffee table counterparts. However, on closer inspection, you’ll find a couple of noteworthy elements which make...
LIFESTYLE
WNYC

How To Learn Basic Kitchen Skills

We think about ways to develop our basic skills in the kitchen with New York Times cooking writer Eric Kim. We also take your calls for questions and easy kitchen tips to improve your home cooking.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Recipe: Learn How to Make Your Own Mickey-Shaped Conchas at HOME!

We may be wrapping up all the Christmas celebrations in Disney World, but there’s still one more way to celebrate the holiday!. Día de Reyes is a holiday that is celebrated by most in Mexico and Latin America and is observed on January 6th to honor the day that the three wise men brought gifts to baby Jesus. This is traditionally the date that gifts are exchanged in these cultures, but it’s also known for one of its specialty treats — Conchas! And, now you can get in on the celebrations with a brand new Disney-inspired recipe from D23!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candles#Soy#Art Center
NewsTimes

Make 2022 the Year You Learn an Instrument Online

The internet has made a lot of things easier, especially for entrepreneurs. But if you want to pick up a hobby in 2022, the internet is great for that too. It's easier than ever to learn an instrument online, especially now that these resources are all discounted during our New Year, New You Sale. No coupon needed, just grab an instrument and start learning at an all-new low price.
MUSIC
Gillette News Record

Sign up for January’s Uncorked at AVA

Join Leann Erickson at AVA Art Center for an Uncorked Workshop from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 21. Attendees will paint a winter evening landscape featuring a full moon, bird house, river and snow using acrylic paint.
DESIGN
gardentherapy.ca

Make Your Own Healing Crystal Candle

Crystals are as enchanting as they are radiant, making a wonderful addition to any candle. Every time you light them, you can watch them sparkle and shine in the moody lighting. This 3-wick crystal candle promotes ultra relaxation and makes for the most dazzling gift. Let me introduce to you...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Recipe: Learn How to Make Colombian Cheese Fritters Inspired by ‘Encanto’

Disney’s latest animated film, Encanto, arrived on Disney+ in time for the holidays!. If you and your family are looking for a new recipe to make at home while everyone’s on their winter break, then we found a tasty appetizer inspired by the film that you can whip up this week! We love sharing Disney recipes as often as we can, and this one is right up our alley.
RECIPES
outsidemagazine

How to Learn to Love Winter

Picture a kid on a snow day. They can barely wait to pull on their puffy pants and mittens—or their one-piece snowsuit—and rush out into the frosty air. They’ll sled and make snow angels until they’re soaking wet, wage snowball wars, build snowmen in the yard, and decorate them with sticks. Then they’ll barrel inside, leave their clothes in a pile on the floor, and clutch mugs of steaming hot chocolate until their fingers thaw. It’s a dream; life doesn’t get better than that. While adults just pull their coats tight and hurry through the slush to work.
KIDS
365thingsinhouston.com

Love & Make’s Candle Making Workshop in Rice Village

Join Love & Make for an afternoon or date night interactive soy wax candle-making workshop. Instructors will teach you the fundamentals of candle-making from start to finish in a fun, laid-back environment. Experience the joy of designing your very own, signature candle fragrance. Make two candles, one to give and...
HOUSTON, TX
theadvocate.com

Tutoring sessions make learning sight words fun

Creative learning practices help students at Bains Lower Elementary have fun while learning sight words. The after-school tutoring program helps students develop learning foundations while also having fun.
BAINS, LA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Northern Scents Candle Company: Where everything makes scents!

Danya’le Northern’s entrepreneurship journey began as a necessity. “My daughter had sickle cell, and I needed another stream of income because I constantly had to quit my jobs when we were always in the hospital,” said Northern. “I was like, what am I going to do, and I chose candles. Me and my daughter used to make them together in the house; one thing led to another, and folks were like, you should sell these.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
BHG

This Candle Makes My Space Smell Like a Woodsy Campfire

Roasting marshmallows around a campfire in the forested yard of my family's Upstate New York home is, in my opinion, the perfect way to end a summer day. Since it's January now and too cold in the Northeast to spend more than a few minutes outside, my favorite pastime feels lightyears away. Thanks to a quick and easy Amazon search, however, I was able to find the next best thing that more than 2,300 other shoppers love.
SHOPPING
goodhousekeeping.com

How to remove candle wax stains

Whether you're celebrating a birthday, running a hot bath or relaxing in your living room, there's nothing quite like a good candle to set the mood. Unfortunately, where there are candles, there is often melted and hardened wax, which can be a pain to get rid of. Here are our top tips for beating that stain.
HOME & GARDEN
Woman's World

This Genius Storage Hack Magically Creates More Space in Your Kitchen

Counter space is a never-ending struggle at my house. Every time I feel like we’ve got it under control, another must-have appliance makes its way into our kitchen, or I go a little too wild buying new utensils and gadgets. As a result, I end up spending a lot of time thinking about how best to optimize my space — and the latest kitchen storage hack I found is nothing short of genius.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy