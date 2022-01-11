ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby boss Rooney charging up to £450 a ticket for meet and greet

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerby boss Wayne Rooney is charging big money for a chat with fans. The Sun says fans hoping to spend a night with Wayne Rooney will have to fork out up to £450 for a ticket. For that huge price you...

AFP

Rooney in frame as Benitez sacked as Everton manager

Rafael Benitez was sacked as Everton manager on Sunday after just 200 days in charge of the struggling Premier League club with former player Wayne Rooney tipped as favourite to take over. Former Everton forward Rooney, currently impressing as manager of second tier Derby, is the bookmakers' favourite to replace Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Derby boss Rooney linked with Everton return

Derby boss Wayne Rooney continues to be linked with Rafa Benitez's job at Everton. Rooney, 36, has impressed this season in charge of Championship crisis club Derby, in his first managerial role. And Jamie Redknapp reckons the former England captain might be the man for the job at Goodison. Speaking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Wes Brown
Person
Wayne Rooney
newschain

We need help – Wayne Rooney fears for Derby as transfer window takes toll

Derby boss Wayne Rooney has revealed he has no control over which players leave the crisis-hit club this month and said they need urgent help if they are to avoid relegation. Rooney, who saw his side make it 13 points from their last five Championship games with a 2-0 home win over Sheffield United courtesy of two superb Tom Lawrence strikes, fears their unlikely survival bid could be scuppered by the club’s off-field problems.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Souvenir#Sun#Tribal Football
The Independent

Who could succeed Rafael Benitez as Everton manager?

Rafael Benitez’s departure from Everton has thrown open another managerial vacancy and some interesting names are already being lined up to replace the 61-year-old Spaniard.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the potential contenders to replace him.Wayne RooneyEngland and Manchester United’s leading goalscorer has endured a baptism of fire in his first managerial job at Derby and the temptation to return to his boyhood club could prove too strong to turn down should the call come. Everton have prised managers away from Premier League rivals in the past – Ronald Koeman from Southampton and Marco Silva...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​REVEALED: Rangnick growing frustrated with lack of Man Utd transfers

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is already frustrated with the board. The German, who has overseen mixed results and performances since his appointment as the replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until the end of the season, wants the team to invest in the transfer market. According to the Mirror,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd coach Rangnick hopeful of Ronaldo return against Brentford

Manchester United interim coach Ralf Rangnick is hopeful Cristiano Ronaldo can return for Wednesday's clash with Brentford. The Portuguese missed his second consecutive game against Aston Villa on Saturday, which ended in a 2-2 draw. "It [Ronaldo's absence] was because he was injured," Rangnick stated at his post-match press conference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Tottenham legend Allen backs move for Man Utd playmaker Lingard

Tottenham should make every effort to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United this winter. That is according to club legend Clive Allen, who believes Lingard can find his best form in a Spurs shirt. He also stated that star striker Harry Kane would benefit from having someone with Lingard's intelligence...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Sevilla happy to wait for Blackburn striker Brereton Diaz

Sevilla are playing a waiting game with respect to Blackburn forward Ben Brereton Diaz. The 22-year-old has been superb for Rovers this term, and he has also been firing at international level. Brereton Diaz is now Chilean, and starred at the Copa America for his nation. According to The Sun,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Man Utd playmaker van de Beek rejects Newcastle loan move

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek does not want to go on loan to Newcastle United. The Magpies reportedly made an attempt to secure the Dutchman this month. However, The Telegraph is reporting that van de Beek turned down the move, as he is unsure about the current situation at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham not interested in reunion with free agent Eriksen

Tottenham Hotspur are not one of the clubs interested in signing Christian Eriksen. The Danish midfielder parted ways with Inter Milan in December as he was not allowed to continue his career in Italy. After suffering on-field cardiac arrest at Euro2020, Eriksen was fitted with an ICD (implantable cardio defibrillator)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa wrapping up deal for Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen

Aston Villa are wrapping up a deal for Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen. The Express & Star says the 32-year-old Sweden international is set to join for the rest of the season from Roma. Olsen is currently on loan with Sheffield United in the Championship but there is a growing expectation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE

