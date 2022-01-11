Quiet week underway…

Weather is one of life's common threads that every human being experiences in one way or anotherMaybe it's time we talk about the weather. Is it hot, is it cold? Will it rain or will it snow? It sure is cloudy and good grief it's windy out there. Weather is one of life's common threads that every human being experiences in one way or another. It's that one thing that everyone can talk about â€“ not everyone likes to talk about sports, some prefer not to discuss politics, but weather? That's the low-hanging fruit of the conversation world. Anyone can...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO