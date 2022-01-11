ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Quiet week underway…

By Wayne Hart
WTVW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY: Sunny. Highs 38-43. Winds NE/S 5-15 TUE NIGHT: Becoming...

www.tristatehomepage.com

WTVW

Somewhat snowy start to the day, possibly more midweek

Today: Plenty of Clouds, Windy and Cold. Some Sun Possible Later in the Afternoon. Highs in the Mid 30s. Tonight: Variable Clouds & Chilly. Lows in the Upper 20s. Tuesday: Some Morning Clouds then Mostly Sunny during the Afternoon. Tuesday Night: Becoming Mostly Cloudy with Lows in the Upper 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
Central Oregonian

We can always talk about the weather

Weather is one of life's common threads that every human being experiences in one way or anotherMaybe it's time we talk about the weather. Is it hot, is it cold? Will it rain or will it snow? It sure is cloudy and good grief it's windy out there. Weather is one of life's common threads that every human being experiences in one way or another. It's that one thing that everyone can talk about â€“ not everyone likes to talk about sports, some prefer not to discuss politics, but weather? That's the low-hanging fruit of the conversation world. Anyone can...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVW

Cold start to the day, but sun and southerly winds will help warm us up

Today: A Mix of Sun & Clouds. Becoming Windy with Highs in the Upper 40s to Lower 50s. Tonight: Variable Clouds & Not as Cold. Lows in the Lower 40s. Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Spotty Morning Showers. Rain Chances Increase Late Morning and Afternoon. Rain Changing to Snow (from Northwest to Southeast) During the Late Afternoon and Evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

Major changes arriving in the forecast later this week

Tuesday is shaping up to be the last real sunny day of the week before major changes arrive in Acadiana for the latter half of the week. The changes will be the result of a front that is moving through late Wednesday night and will usher in cold, wet, and windy weather on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
Wayne Hart
WTVW

Early morning snow causes slick roads slide-offs in the Tri-State

Early morning snow causes slick roads slide-offs in the Tri-State. Early morning snow causes slick roads slide-offs in the Tri-State. Brainly: Survey reveals that not many students know about Martin Luther King, Jr.'s accomplishments. Indiana lawmakers consider easing of nursing school rules. Wayne's forecast - January 17, 2022. Pet Food...
TRAFFIC
FOX 28 Spokane

Quiet Start to the Week!

It’s a relatively quiet start to the work with, with areas of fog and freezing fog and a few on and off flurries. Daytime highs will hover in the mid to upper 30’s, with overnight lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. A system Thursday...
SPOKANE, WA
cbs4indy.com

A quiet week of weather for central Indiana with a late-week cool down

Indianapolis has had either rain of snow for the past six consecutive weekends, so this has been an active season for precipitation. Unfortunately temperatures have been warm enough that we have mainly been dealing with rain. January has been a et wet month with over an inch of precipitation but snow has been virtually non-existent. We received .3″ of snow Saturday morning to bring our seasonal total to .8″, which is 11.5″ below average. There is no major chance for snow this week so our snow drought will continue into the weekend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
alaskasnewssource.com

Cloudy, quiet, chance of snow through the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A full moon occurs tonight, called the wolf moon, old moon or ice moon in January. If you have clear skies where you are, check it out. In Anchorage the moon sets at 11:11 Tuesday morning. Skies cleared on Monday, and it was also the observance...

