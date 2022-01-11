ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Worst first year as POTUS? It's not Joe Biden

By Ann Turner
Gillette News Record
 6 days ago

No matter how you look at it, 2021 was a bumpy ride for President Joe...

Washington State
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
arcamax.com

Suddenly, it's Joe Biden Unchained

It’s as predictable as clockwork. Every January, we plan on making New Year’s resolutions, and then forget to. Or we make ambitious resolutions – and promptly break them. But not Joe Biden. President Biden clearly made one bold New Year’s resolution for 2022: “No more Mister Nice...
New York Post

Joe Biden erroneously states it’s ‘2020’ in post-New Year’s gaffe

President Biden reassured Americans Tuesday that there was reason to be optimistic about “2020” — mistakenly saying the wrong year four days into 2022. Biden’s post-New Year’s gaffe came as the president urged people to keep wearing masks and get vaccinated for COVID-19 as the Omicron variant causes record-high numbers of infections.
Nevada Appeal

Jim Hartman: Joe Biden’s very bad year

“It was a very good year,” was classically crooned by Frank Sinatra, even late “in the autumn” of his years. Not so, for our 79-year-old President Joe Biden. He had a politically dismal year in 2021. Biden’s approval ratings declined from 55 percent in January to 43...
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Weekend Update Takes on Joe Biden’s Rough Start to 2022

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update returned from its winter break — and Colin Jost returned from his reported bout with Covid-19 — with a look at President Joe Biden’s rough start to 2022. “Just like everybody else, President Biden’s New Year’s resolution fell apart in the third week of January. The Supreme Court struck down his vaccine mandate, the Voting Rights Bill got blocked and his approval rating is so low, it went into Power Save mode,” Jost said. “But I will point out that there was another president that had a disastrous start to his first term, yet he became an...
